To hear Kyle Davidson tell it, Patrick Kane won’t be coming back to Chicago

To hear Kyle Davidson tell it, Patrick Kane won’t be coming back to ChicagoAuteur: mjohnson
The 35-year-old veteran will be free as a bird this summer, and we don’t really know what his intentions are for the upcoming campaign.
Kane hasn’t slowed down: he collected 47 points in 50 games last year in a Wings uniform, and was an important piece of the team.
That said, the possibility of Kane returning to Chicago to finish out his career was discussed becauseit seemed the Hawks were interested in bringing him back to town…
The Hawks’ GM doesn’t seem any more interested than he has to be, at least :
I think we’ve made some very tough decisions on some long-time players. I don’t foresee us returning to that situation. – Kyle Davidson
Kyle Davidson on the possibility of re-signing Patrick Kane this offseason:
“I think we made some really tough decisions on some longstanding players. I don’t foresee us going back on that.”
– Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) June 7, 2024
I think it’s a shame in a way because the opportunity would have been perfect in Chicago to bring leadership to the dressing room.
After all, he’s got plenty left in the tank, and proved last year that he can make a positive impact on the ice.
That’s where I see it.
In a gust
– I like it.
Cayden Lindstrom is in a scrum with defenseman Zayne Parekh, where he just said he was inspired by Nathan MacKinnon and Roope Hintz in his style of play.
Here’s the result of my meeting with him earlier today:https://t.co/iMKJXgJQaH pic.twitter.com/ScroV0PQvs
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) June 7, 2024
– Ah oui?
Andrew Basha speaks French very well.
His mother is from New Brunswick, and the young man attended a French-language school for several years.
“I’d already be comfortable in Montreal!” laughed Basha.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 7, 2024
– Big transaction in the QMJHL.
QMJHL: Mathieu Cataford to move to Océanichttps://t.co/e9NGOJFs0U
– RDS (@RDSca) June 7, 2024
– Big final at Roland-Garros.
Zverev ousts Ruud and joins Alcaraz!
The two young tennis stars will be making their first French Open final pic.twitter.com/00mETXH5vv
– RDS (@RDSca) June 7, 2024
– It makes sense!
MLB: Mets and Phillies enjoy Londonhttps://t.co/vEwPWtAg9b
– RDS (@RDSca) June 7, 2024