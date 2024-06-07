To hear Kyle Davidson tell it, Patrick Kane won’t be coming back to Chicago

In 2023, just days before the trade deadline, the Blackhawks made the decision to trade Patrick Kane.The American finished the season in a New York Rangers uniform, and signed a one-year contract last November with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 35-year-old veteran will be free as a bird this summer, and we don’t really know what his intentions are for the upcoming campaign.

Kane hasn’t slowed down: he collected 47 points in 50 games last year in a Wings uniform, and was an important piece of the team.

That said, the possibility of Kane returning to Chicago to finish out his career was discussed becauseit seemed the Hawks were interested in bringing him back to town…

But to hear Kyle Davidson tell it, we can forget the idea.

The Hawks’ GM doesn’t seem any more interested than he has to be, at least :

I think we’ve made some very tough decisions on some long-time players. I don’t foresee us returning to that situation. – Kyle Davidson

Kyle Davidson on the possibility of re-signing Patrick Kane this offseason: “I think we made some really tough decisions on some longstanding players. I don’t foresee us going back on that.” – Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) June 7, 2024

I think it’s a shame in a way because the opportunity would have been perfect in Chicago to bring leadership to the dressing room.

Kane has three Stanley Cup rings, he knows what it takes to win and he has what it takes to help the youngsters.With the Blackhawks in the midst of a rebuild, it seems to me that adding a winner like him could have helped things along a bit.But obviously, they want to turn the page in Chicago, and they want to give the youngsters some playing time so they can progress.The kids (Nazar, Bedard, Moore and Reichel) will have plenty of ice time next season, and the organization will want to evaluate them to establish a plan for the coming years.Ultimately, you have to wonder where Patrick Kane will be playing in the 24-25 season.

After all, he’s got plenty left in the tank, and proved last year that he can make a positive impact on the ice.

Will he sign a contract in the East? In the West?And if Kane gets along with the Stars, we can expect the Texas team to be dominant again next season.

That’s where I see it.

