Kaapo Kakko and Patrik Laine: Two logical targets for the Habs (in the eyes of David Ettedgui)

Kent Hughes will be aggressive this summer.

As in the past two summer seasons, the Habs’ GM will do everything in his power to improve his club for the upcoming campaign, without necessarily sacrificing a piece of the future.

We’re talking about a fine challenge, but we’re mainly talking about a challenge he’s been able to accomplish over the past few summers with the acquisitions of Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook.

Kent Hughes has proved that he’s not afraid to move, and that’s why we’re expecting a big move in the coming weeks.

But the question is: which player might the GM be interested in?Several players have been linked to the Habs lately.

Martin Necas, Trevor Zegras, Cole Perfetti, Alexander Holtz, Jack Quinn, Kent Johnson… The list goes on, and so it should, because these guys fit Kent Hughes’ needs as he looks to add offensive talent to his line-up.

In the eyes of David Ettedgui (BPM Sports) , however, there are two candidates who really make sense for the Habs: Kaapo Kakko and Patrik Laine.Both are scorers who have fallen on hard times with their respective teams, and the former agent believes their styles would fit in well with the Habs.

Kaapo Kakko is a Kirby Dach project…

And Patrik Laine has proven in recent years that he can be one of the NHL’s good scorers when he puts in the necessary effort.

David Ettedgui’s comments are interesting in a way because, ultimately, both players (Laine and Kakko) have an offensive style that could fit the needs of the Montreal organization.

That said, the price has to be right, because there’s a certain amount of risk attached to each acquisition.

Kakko will be a restricted free agent this summer, and the Rangers aren’t going to let him go for peanuts because he was drafted 2nd overall in 2019. Even if he doesn’t seem to belong in New York anymore, he still has great value…

And Laine has a contract that pays him $8.7M annually and ends in the summer of 2026. The Jackets would probably withhold part of his salary because Laine isn’t worth as much, but still.

Pagnotta’s two targets make sense for Kent Hughes when you look at the club’s needs.

But at what price? That’s the big question.

In bursts

– I can’t wait to see him in action.

Cole Hutson | The little brother who wants to be better than the big brother https://t.co/B6wTKRVshp – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 6, 2024

– He had quite a season.

What a season it was for Zeev Buium. Led all NCAA defenseman w/ 50 points & was 1st DU freshman to reach the mark in 40 years & just the 3rd rookie D-man to do it. Also set the Frosh D-man record for assists in a season (39) & is DU’s 1st All-American as a rookie blue liner. pic.twitter.com/oTOhwq3xEm – Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) June 6, 2024

– Nice.

ESPN has signed Mark Messier to a multi-year contract extension – Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) June 6, 2024

– It’s a sure thing!