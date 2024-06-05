Beckett Sennecke’s name is increasingly popular in Montreal

If the Habs aren’t lucky enough to draft Ivan Demidov, you have to wonder who Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton, Nick Bobrov and Martin Lapointe will be drafting at #5.

It’s bound to be a forward, and let’s just say that Cayden Lindstrom has a good chance, if he’s available, of making his way to Montreal. But what if he’s not available by then?

In today’s mock draft, Corey Pronman said that if Demidov isn’t available, the debate will surely revolve around Lindstrom, Beckett Sennecke and Tij Iginla.

New post @TheAthleticNHL: 2024 NHL mock draft 2.0https://t.co/Ki7YJtyOdh – Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 5, 2024

It’s interesting because in reality, you have to wonder what the point is of going after a “lesser” forward when big defensemen will still be available.

But I’m regressing here.

Sennecke’s name is coming up more and more often, as his combination of “size” and on-ice talent makes many people dream. The winger would fit in with what the Habs are looking for in terms of attacking talent.

And he’s getting more and more buzz in Montreal, where it wouldn’t be impossible to see him make it to the draft.

He’s everything the Canadiens need! @grantmccagg joins @TonyMarinaro to discuss 2024 NHL Draft prospect Beckett Sennecke, and why he could be a good fit for the #GoHabsGo at #5 Full pod

Watch: https://t.co/TnBxeeP0tW

Listen: https://t.co/tw4lcpBz5I #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/xpz3drhchV – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 5, 2024

Also on The Athletic , Pronman predicts that for pick #26, the Habs could get their hands on Julius Miettinen, a center who plays with Everett.

He’s a 6’3 center who was point per game in the WHL last year.

So basically, the Habs’ plan seems to be this: take the best available forward (regardless of position… as long as he’s not short) with pick #5 and go for a big center with pick #26.

In gusto

Of course, to do this, the pick must not be traded.

– Will the Kraken sign him long-term?

Contract talks between #SeaKraken and Matty Beniers camp are underway, albeit in the very early stages. Negotiations are expected to pick up next week, after the combine, I’m told. He’s coming off his ELC, all options (long- vs. short-term) are on the table. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 5, 2024

– A name to watch.

Owen Beck has shown that he has all the makings of a strong NHL center@grantmccagg joins @TonyMarinaro to discuss the Memorial Cup MVP and what he’ll bring to the #GoHabsGo Full pod

Watch: https://t.co/TnBxeePyju

Listen: https://t.co/tw4lcpC6Vg#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/jN7yXzmMus – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 5, 2024

– Attention all interested parties.

Thanks for this BIG Poll!!! CONTEST

As a thank you, comment and share this post for a chance to win the BIG Summer Package including several tickets to sporting events, restaurants and much more! pic.twitter.com/iORS4MRZYI – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 5, 2024

– Seen the same.

Free Puck | Devils can sacrifice their first pick https://t.co/d1v21rIKSG – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 5, 2024

– It’s tough out there.