Joel Edmundson interested in staying in Toronto

Joel Edmundson interested in staying in TorontoAuteur: ataylor
Trickery aside, he’s made himself at home in Toronto, and from what Pierre LeBrun reports, the player isn’t closed to the idea of signing his next contract with the same Maple Leafs. The club would also like to talk to him to keep him.
No extension for Tavares and Marner? Edmundson interestedhttps://t.co/X909bc2aFW
– RDS (@RDSca) June 4, 2024
Joking aside, it’s understandable that he would consider Toronto. After all, I don’t think every NHL team will take a chance on him, and in Toronto, he seems to be well liked.
He’d have the chance to make the playoffs and make a difference by bringing something the club doesn’t have: a playoff-bound defenseman.
There’s another reason why the Maple Leafs would like to keep him.
Craig Berube has been hired as the club’s driver… and he knows Edmundson well. The two men won the Stanley Cup together during the 2019 season in St. Louis.
But hey. Clearly, Edmundson won’t be the priority, as the Mitch Marner file will be the focus of attention.
And among free agents, guys like Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi want to come back to Toronto. It’s safe to assume that Brad Treliving will negotiate with them before Joel Edmundson.
Leafs interested in bringing back Bertuzzi and Domihttps://t.co/04ZciW4hjK
– RDS (@RDSca) June 5, 2024
In gusto
– Hello RHP.
Hey RHP pic.twitter.com/ncHAhLuLBC
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 5, 2024
– A page turns.
The Simons now own 100% of the Mooseheads. This is truly a page of history turning in Halifax. https://t.co/jhqMwe6til
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 5, 2024
– That makes sense.
Amateurs de Sports | Alex Burrows is at from @LangloisMario
“Next year, in the next few years, we’re going to get closer and closer to a playoff appearance.”
Listen to what@aburr14, assistant coach of the @CanadiensMTL has to sayhttps://t.co/nVv9HjnH4G pic.twitter.com/zJPvMdXYYZ
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) June 5, 2024
– Flashback.
Take a look back at the first round of the very first NHL Entry Draft, held 61 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/u6wj1NcOfN
– BarDown (@BarDown) June 5, 2024