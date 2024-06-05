Joel Edmundson interested in staying in Toronto

At the last trade deadline, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Joel Edmundson. The former Canadian was traded by the Washington Capitals.The Habs ended up paying Edmundson to play in Toronto. At least they understood their mission when they lost in the first round.

Trickery aside, he’s made himself at home in Toronto, and from what Pierre LeBrun reports, the player isn’t closed to the idea of signing his next contract with the same Maple Leafs. The club would also like to talk to him to keep him.

No extension for Tavares and Marner? Edmundson interestedhttps://t.co/X909bc2aFW – RDS (@RDSca) June 4, 2024

He would do what Josh Gorges never wanted to do: choose Toronto.

Joking aside, it’s understandable that he would consider Toronto. After all, I don’t think every NHL team will take a chance on him, and in Toronto, he seems to be well liked.

He’d have the chance to make the playoffs and make a difference by bringing something the club doesn’t have: a playoff-bound defenseman.

Because yes, Edmundson does have playoff experience. He won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and made it to the finals in 2021, to name just those two years of his career.

There’s another reason why the Maple Leafs would like to keep him.

Craig Berube has been hired as the club’s driver… and he knows Edmundson well. The two men won the Stanley Cup together during the 2019 season in St. Louis.

But hey. Clearly, Edmundson won’t be the priority, as the Mitch Marner file will be the focus of attention.

And among free agents, guys like Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi want to come back to Toronto. It’s safe to assume that Brad Treliving will negotiate with them before Joel Edmundson.

Leafs interested in bringing back Bertuzzi and Domihttps://t.co/04ZciW4hjK – RDS (@RDSca) June 5, 2024

