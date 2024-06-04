Skip to content
The Canadiens have reportedly recontacted the Ducks for Trevor Zegras

As we all know, the Montreal Canadiens are looking to add some punch to their attack.

Many expect Kent Hughes to make another Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook trade at the draft.

With the 5th and 26th picks overall, as well as several good prospects, the forward in return in a possible swap of this sort would be more than interesting.

Martin Necas is the talk of the town, but there’s one name that has long been the talk of Montreal trade rumors: Trevor Zegras.

Zegras has been the subject of trade rumors in Anaheim since last summer, and Pierre LeBrun reported in his most recent article on The Athletic that the Habs had contacted the Ducks about the American.

“I think Anaheim and Montreal have reconnected regarding Zegras. However, I don’t think this is a path the Habs will pursue aggressively.” – Pierre LeBrun

There are so many options available to the Habs GM in terms of young forwards, but not all of them are as available as Zegras could be.

In addition to Necas, who is attracting interest from all over the NHL, names like Dawson Mercer, Alexander Holtz and Cole Perfetti could be great picks for the Tricolore, but at what price?

In the same LeBrun article, Hughes mentioned that the Habs aren’t necessarily looking to improve right away.

On the other hand, if the forward obtained in a possible draft swap helps the club next year, that would be icing on the cake.

Hughes also made it clear that, barring a surprise, the Habs should keep their 5th overall pick and draft with it.

He even hinted at the possibility of moving up in the draft, but all this will depend on the situation at draft time, as a number of scenarios could arise.

One thing’s for sure: the draft will be very exciting to watch, especially for Tricolore fans, as there will be plenty of movement.

