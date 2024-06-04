The Canadiens have reportedly recontacted the Ducks for Trevor Zegras

Martin Necas is the talk of the town, but there’s one name that has long been the talk of Montreal trade rumors: Trevor Zegras.
Chatted with GMs Tom Fitzgerald, Barry Trotz, Pat Verbeek, Kent Hughes, Daniel Briere and Brad Treliving here at the Scouting Combine in Buffalo on Tuesday.
“I think Anaheim and Montreal have reconnected regarding Zegras. However, I don’t think this is a path the Habs will pursue aggressively.” – Pierre LeBrun
In the same LeBrun article, Hughes mentioned that the Habs aren’t necessarily looking to improve right away.
One thing’s for sure: the draft will be very exciting to watch, especially for Tricolore fans, as there will be plenty of movement.
– Great news for Gabriel Landeskog and the Colorado Avalanche.
“Gabriel Landeskog could make a comeback in September. He wants to prove that he’s still a key player on the team. He’s been working hard for 13 months!”
@Avalanche V-P communications and consultant Jean Martineau at from @LangloisMariohttps://t.co/nVv9Hjn9f8 pic.twitter.com/a7PfeVc4U0
– We were expecting Don Waddell’s assistant in Carolina to take over, but instead we’d be treated to a GM swap.
Friedman on 32TP: “We could have, potentially, a GM trade here because I’ve heard Jarmo Kekäläinen is a contender in Carolina”
“He comes with the title of 1st player drafted. He’s starting to blossom, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him!” @domingue35 has nothing but good words for Alexis Lafrenière and his performances this past yearhttps://t.co/nVv9Hjn9f8
@LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/NPvR6JGSTN
Leon Draisaitl has found the score sheet in all but two games for the @EdmontonOilers in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs. How will he do when the puck drops for the Final? #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/G8NDMTptYR
