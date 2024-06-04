All signs point to Max Pacioretty’s retirement

Max Pacioretty has been a rainmaker with the Montreal Canadiens.Although he never managed to reach the 40-goal plateau in a single season, he did achieve no fewer than six seasons of at least 30 goals, including one of 39.

Obviously, his glory days are behind him, but that’s mainly because of the frequent injuries he’s suffered in recent years.

And that’s not all: he re-injured the same tendon just before the start of the 2023-24 season.

You know when things aren’t going well…

This summer, the maverick will be an unrestricted free agent, but all indications are that he’ll be retiring instead.

That’s what Tony Marinaro said on Tuesday’s JiC show.

The end of the shows for Pacioretty? https://t.co/Cvq7ojOyc0 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 4, 2024

“I don’t know if he’s announced anything yet, but I think Pacioretty is going to retire. Last week, someone whispered in my ear that it wouldn’t be surprising if Pacioretty retired and went to coach in Michigan.” – Tony Marinaro

Pacioretty is a product of the University of Michigan and could therefore return to his roots.

When you consider his injury history in recent years and the fact that he’s a father of five, it’s hardly surprising.

In fact, what would be surprising is if he were to re-sign this summer.

He may still have something to offer some clubs, but at this point in his career, it would be time to “pull the plug”.

In gusto

After all, hockey may have been a huge part of his life for a very long time, but at 35, family takes precedence.Pacio still had a very successful NHL career, amassing a total of 330 goals and 338 assists in 902 games

– Well done.

It may just be a coincidence, but the Laval Rocket solved their goaltender issue shortly after John Sedgwick was named the general manager. It’s a good sign. Last year it took the Habs until Christmas to send a little goaltending help Laval’s way. Was already too late by then. https://t.co/wNTb3cXgTQ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 5, 2024

– I wouldn’t be surprised either.

I’m willing to bet that someone gives Erik Gustafsson $2m+ per yr this off-season. He had a very solid season for #NYR and really stepped up when Fox went out for a few weeks early in the year. He can be a 2nd unit PP guy and a solid bottom pair guy on a playoff team. #nhl – PuckCentral (@PuckCentral) June 5, 2024

– The Quebecer has had a very successful career.

Mélodie Daoust as announced her retirement from hockey at the age of 32. Daoust is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, winning Olympic MVP in 2018 in a losing effort, and 2021 World Champion. pic.twitter.com/YRdq87kyv0 – Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) June 4, 2024

– Interesting.