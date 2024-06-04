Four Nations Tournament: Montreal’s bid is not in jeopardy

Two weeks ago, Elliotte Friedman said publicly on his podcast that there’s uncertainty surrounding the presentation of the Four Nations Tournament games in Montreal.

Basically, he said that if the games weren’t held in Montreal… they could be held in Toronto.

But now there’s new information in the file.

It comes fromSimon-Olivier Lorange (La Presse ): Montreal’s bid for the 2025 event “is not in jeopardy”, according to Tourisme Montréal president and CEO Yves Lalumière.

The journalist’s article also states that Mr. Lalumière is surprised by the rumours involving Toronto, because the organization (Tourisme Montréal) is in constant contact with the NHL in order to reach a final agreement.

The channels have never been broken […] It feels good, we’re moving in the right direction. But until we have all the pieces in place, we can’t go public. – Yves Lalumière

Montréal’s bid to host the Four Nations Confrontation in February 2025 is not in jeopardy, according to Tourisme Montréal. “It’s even looking good,” says CEO Yves Lalumière. https://t.co/M1Ozs6mQ41 – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) June 4, 2024

There are still details to be ironed out, and here’s hoping things are moving in the right direction.

After all, the Four Nations Tournament will give hockey fans in Montreal a chance to spy on some of the world’s best players, as Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland cross swords in the middle of the NHL season.

Remember that part of the tournament will be played in Montreal…

And there will also be matches in Boston, at the Bruins’ home.

For the time being, the only thing to do is wait and see.

But with Friedman’s recent comments, it seems a little comforting to learn that things seem to be moving forward with the NHL after all.

