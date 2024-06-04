Skip to content
Canadiens

Stanley Pup: Nick Suzuki to attend NHL event

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
The NHL has announced that the first-ever Stanley Pup will take place in the coming days.

Of course, the next question on your mind is: what is the Stanley Pup? Is it a comical attempt to make an ugly pun on puppy and Stanley Cup?

And those who think so can go and get their two pieces of robot, because it is.

Basically, we’re talking about a 90-minute program (airing June 7 in the States and the following day here) that will pit canine competitors against each other to represent the 16 teams in the playoffs.

Here are the animals in question.

The idea is to get people to watch the whole thing and have NHL members on hand to encourage people to adopt and to support adoption centers.

And know that while the idea is noble, I won’t be listening. I imagine that was another question on your mind on this beautiful Tuesday afternoon in Montreal.

It’s worth noting that one of the guys who’ll be there is Nick Suzuki. The captain will be there to present the dogs on site. Will he introduce the dog representing the Canadiens? Possibly.

I hope this isn’t the NHL’s big strategy to try and compete with the fact that the NHL series (which starts Saturday only) has to compete with the NBA series, among other things.

