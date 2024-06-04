Stanley Pup: Nick Suzuki to attend NHL event

The NHL has announced that the first-ever Stanley Pup will take place in the coming days.Of course, the next question on your mind is: what is the Stanley Pup? Is it a comical attempt to make an ugly pun on puppy and Stanley Cup?And those who think so can go and get their two pieces of robot, because it is.

Basically, we’re talking about a 90-minute program (airing June 7 in the States and the following day here) that will pit canine competitors against each other to represent the 16 teams in the playoffs.

The first-ever Stanley Pup will premiere on @NHLNetwork and @ESPNPlus in the U.S. (8 p.m. ET on Friday, June 7) as well as on @Sportsnet in Canada (6 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8) before Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Final. Details: https://t.co/dSJ8lqT2XO pic.twitter.com/PUdBhvSwAw – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 4, 2024

Here are the animals in question.The idea is to get people to watch the whole thing and have NHL members on hand to encourage people to adopt and to support adoption centers.

And know that while the idea is noble, I won’t be listening. I imagine that was another question on your mind on this beautiful Tuesday afternoon in Montreal.

It’s worth noting that one of the guys who’ll be there is Nick Suzuki. The captain will be there to present the dogs on site. Will he introduce the dog representing the Canadiens? Possibly.

I hope this isn’t the NHL’s big strategy to try and compete with the fact that the NHL series (which starts Saturday only) has to compete with the NBA series, among other things.

– I don’t think he’ll make the club after camp.

Do you think Owen Beck will make the Habs lineup next season? pic.twitter.com/OgZhBbFOZM – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 4, 2024

– Rangers goalie won’t talk about his contract.

Igor Shesterkin was asked if he is thinking about a long-term contract with the Rangers: “I’m sorry, I don’t speak English” pic.twitter.com/jSOhkZbmKx – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) June 4, 2024

– He’s had a great career.

The forward will have had a great career with the and les from 2006 to 2024 pic.twitter.com/EIbzYXLfyW – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 4, 2024

– Ouch.

Four other players also suspended for sports betting. https://t.co/aJRmOAHMJ9 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 4, 2024

– Can Mitch Marner make it big outside Toronto?

Friedman on 32TP talks about how there is a fear Marner could turn into Kadri 2.0, which is go to another market where there is less of a spotlight and become a key player of a Stanley Cup champion. EF believes there are people in the organization who are scared of that happening – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 4, 2024

– Yes.