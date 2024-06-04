Devils: pick #10 to trade

The New Jersey Devils had problems in front of the net in 2023-2024. That’s a big reason why they didn’t get a real shot at the playoffs.

The arrival of Jake Allen helped, as did that of Kaapo Kahkonen. They helped stabilize the situation, but let’s just say the damage had already been done.

Next year, the Devils have only Allen under contract in front of the net. The club tried to improve in a big way at the deadline, and we all agree it’ll be the same this summer.

Names like Jacob Markstrom, Linus Ullmark and Juuse Saros are sure to come back into the picture, potentially pushing Jake Allen into the #2 spot. That would be ideal for the Devils.Remember, though, that the Habs would like to see him keep goal for at least 40 games, in addition to taking the Devils to the playoffs. That way, Kent Hughes would get a #2 pick in the deal instead of a #3.But back to the Devils.

To receive, they’ll have to give. And to do that, TVA Sports reports that Devils hockey operations boss Tom Fitzgerald has told his counterparts he’s willing to offer the 10th overall pick to get a good return.

The New Jersey Devils' plans would not be good news for the former Habs.

Having only one first-round pick and none in the second round will mean that the Devils could ask for a pick to be able to draft in the first two rounds if #10 ever leaves.

But still: this is the first time we’ve heard that a top-10 pick this season is clearly in play.

Obviously, Kent Hughes doesn’t have a goalie in a position to help the Devils right now in return for the #10 pick. But I wonder if a three-team deal (one goalie to New Jersey, the #10 pick to Montreal and something else to the third team) could happen.

I doubt it, but a guy’s got a right to wonder.

– Mike Yeo and Nolan Baumgartner on Travis Green’s bench.

The #sens have officially hired Mike Yeo and Nolan Baumgartner as assistants on Travis Green’s coaching staff. They join holdovers Daniel Alfredsson and Ben Sexton. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 4, 2024

– Of note.

Big size. Excellent figures in Switzerland. “He’s been very good. You have to put traffic in front of him to beat him,” one of his opponents from last year just told me. https://t.co/EviCcol3AO – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 4, 2024

– Really?

Alexander Radulov leaves Ak Bars but won’t hang up his skates https://t.co/TZEgyRz1JZ pic.twitter.com/FUtIkUwX5s – SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) June 4, 2024

– Price to spend time in Montreal this summer. [H&L]

– Finally an Evan on the Cup.