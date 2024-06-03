Skip to content
Owen Beck: a top-9 NHLer in four-five years, believes Marc-André Dumont

Owen Beck: a top-9 NHLer in four-five years, believes Marc-André Dumont
Last night was certainly one of the best nights of Owen Beck’s life. Not only did he win the Memorial Cup with a two-goal performance, he also won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

Now he’s moving on to the next stage: professional hockey.

Indeed, at 20, this was his last junior game. Next year, he’ll be on the Laval Rocket roster, benefiting from the advice of Jean-François Houle, who will be back with the team.

In fact, in the Exit the Zone podcast , the guys wondered whether, under Houle’s guidance, the center might make the jump to the NHL in a year’s time. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, the guy is labeled as a third-line center at best in the NHL and with the contracts of Jake Evans and Christian Dvorak expiring after the 2024-2025 season, a spot could open up at that point.

One thing’s for sure: it’s hard to see him in Montreal as early as next September. He’ll need a big camp to do so.

However, not everyone sees him in the metropolis soon. Speaking on BPM Sports, Marc-André Dumont believes we’ll see him in the big league in four-five years on a top-9.

The hockey man is of the opinion that Beck is on a good progression curve, but that his arrival in the NHL isn’t just around the corner.

Obviously, injuries to the big club could play a role, but if all goes well, Beck should make the jump to Montreal at 24-25. Is that ideal? We’ll see.

One thing’s for sure: the team’s former second-round pick in 2022 enjoyed a fine junior career in which he scored 236 points in 235 games. In 57 games this season, he collected 81 points, but it’s normal for a 20-year-old to dominate in junior hockey. As Simon Snake Boisvert said on the last episode of The Process, “it would have been alarming if he hadn’t dominated”…

