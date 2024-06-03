This week, there’s no hockey. Is it because the NHL playoffs are over? No, it isn’t.

In fact, the NHL has decided that, with the best hockey coming up, it’s time to take a multi-day break. As a result, the end of June will be far too busy for absolutely nothing.

Thanks, Gary.All this to say that, in the meantime, the NHL will have to find ways to fill the time, so as not to be forgotten when big weeks are on the horizon in the NHL.The Cup Final, the draft and free agents are all fast approaching.One player to keep an eye on is Martin Necas. The Hurricanes forward, who will be a restricted free agent next month, is a name to keep an eye on.

And now Frank Seravalli, on his DFO Rundown show, has dropped a good one. Asked which club to keep an eye on, he mentioned the Hurricanes… and said this:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Martin Necas was traded this week. – Frank Seravalli

With the draft just over three weeks away, it’s clear that the league’s leaders are beginning to know what to expect, and it’s clear that there’s a possibility of a major deal being settled ahead of time.

And since a potential deal would come with a (surely long-term) contract for the European, if the timing is right on some level, the Canes don’t have to wait.

It’s important to note that the Canadian has already called Carolina. It’s hard to know where Kent Hughes currently stands on the issue, that said.

But it’s one to watch.

In gusto

– Evander Kane’s ex isn’t letting up.

– Jordan Harris is a good guy. [JdeM]

– Tournament MVP on the Memorial Cup All-Star team. #OwenBeck

#GoHabsGo prospect Owen Beck’s finally tally at the tournament: A Memorial Cup Championship, four goals (two in the championship clinching game), Memorial Cup MVP, and All-Star team honours. Not bad. https://t.co/LNxlaNkGnl – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 3, 2024

– The Orioles are too strong because they rebuilt the right way.

Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson is demoted to the minors. https://t.co/KWlzUZNkvC – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 3, 2024

– Lane Lambert in Toronto?