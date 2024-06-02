Owen Beck ends his junior career with a Memorial Cup and two goals

Tonight marked the final game of the CHL season: the Memorial Cup.

The London Knights, who have lost five games in regulation time in their last 60, took on the crowd favourites, Owen Beck’s Spirit.

It was the Canadian prospect who scored the game’s first goal. On the sixth shot of the game, Beck broke the ice in this ultimate match.

HUGE goal for #GoHabsGo prospect Owen Beck. He opens the scoring at the Memorial Cup final with a quick shot to put Saginaw up 1-0 over London. #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/DwPC2sZEGq – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 3, 2024

Now in his final junior game, Dumont has finished his career on a high note.

He finished with 236 points in 235 games (including playoffs). I think he’s ready for professional hockey!

We should see him in Laval in 2024-2025.

It’s worth mentioning that the center is not only a good player offensively and defensively, but can also distribute good checks. Easton Cowan (a Leafs prospect) was there to see it for himself.

It’s… beautiful. After scoring the first goal of the game, #GoHabsGo prospect Owen Beck obliterates #GoLeafsGo prospect Easton Cowan with a huge hit. #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/gkjlJHhZk2 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 3, 2024

OWEN BECKKKKK WITH A PPG … this makes for his second of the game to get the Spirit rolling! #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/449Xgh0nxB – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 3, 2024

Make it 3-0 for Saginaw. The London Knights have one of the best lineups in recent Jr hockey history and the Spirit are absolutely dominating them. They’ll have to keep it up, even down 3-0 London is in this game. pic.twitter.com/njgzVcHHuS – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 3, 2024

The 20-year-old had another great chance to score late in the period, but came up against an in-form Michael Simpson He got his revenge later, however, with his second goal of the game. He and his team took advantage of a five-minute power play to double the lead.After one period, the tournament hosts led 2-0. Worse still, London only registered one shot on goal.Midway through the period, with London still one shot on goal, Saginaw tripled its lead.On a breakaway, Joey Willis scored.The Knights responded immediately.

In the third period, still trailing by two goals, London didn’t give up and closed the gap on their ninth shot of the game.

#GoLeafsGo prospect Easton Cowan loves playing in big games. He scores a clutch goal to cut the Spirit lead to just one with plenty of time left on the board. #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/RRk8mmsNQt – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 3, 2024

And on the next shot, Sam Dickinson (the excellent defenseman I’d see in Montreal even if the Habs needed a forward) tied it.

HOLY SMOKES SAM DICKINSON HAS DONE IT. THE GAME IS TIED. #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/c5omDqvT6A – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 3, 2024

Suddenly, it was 3-3. Wow!

We were heading for overtime, but with seconds left in the game, the tournament host team nailed the opponents’ coffin.

JOSHUA BLOOM WITH THE GAME WINNING GOAL AT HOME IN SAGINAW #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/3ru5Tz5Pgs – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 3, 2024

Breaking news

In the end, it was the Spirit who won the Memorial Cup with a 4-3 victory.Remember that the club was eliminated by London in six in the third round of the OHL series.Revenge is sweet!

