“If Max Domi wants to stay in Toronto, he’ll have to fire his agent.”

After his 72-point season in Montreal, Max Domi was never the same.In Columbus, Carolina, Dallas, Chicago and Toronto, he reached the 50-point plateau only once. That was in 2022-2023 with the Blackhawks and Stars (58 points in 80 games).

Before last season, he signed a one-year contract with the Leafs. He finished the year well and had a good playoff run. He’s a dynamic player who fits in perfectly with the style of play sought by new coach Craig Berube. The same goes for Tyler Bertuzzi, who is also a free agent…

In Domi’s case, the news is less good.

If he wants to stay in the Queen City, he’ll have to fire his agent. Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun confirmed the news.

Domi has never made a secret of the fact that he’d like to continue his association with the Maple Leafs, but it looks like there’s water in the gas https://t.co/glIvxyQPeB – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 2, 2024

Indeed, Judd Moldaver’s salary demands would be too greedy and the Leafs won’t pay that for a 47-point guy.

The playoffs were tough for Toronto, but Domi was one of the best players.

He finished first on his team’s scoring chart with four points in seven games. Auston Matthews (five games) and Tyler Bertuzzi (seven games) tied for second.

Once again, the team’s poor playoff performance…

In addition to Domi and Bertuzzi, Brad Treliving will have plenty of names to sign or let go starting July 1.

John Klingberg, Matt Murray, Martin Jones, Ilya Samsonov, TJ Brodie, Joel Edmundson, Mark Giordano and Ilya Lyubushkin become unrestricted free agents (UFA). There’s also the Mitch Marner file to keep an eye on.

