Oilers: from 31st place to a final victory in 200 days

Oilers: from 31st place to a final victory in 200 daysAuteur: dmiller
Exactly 200 days ago, the Oilers were 31st in the league. Today, they’re only one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals. This feels surreal.
– Sid (@NHL_Sid) June 1, 2024
It’s not every year that a situation like this happens.
It’s rare, but it has happened before.
Edmonton has the offensive punch to go all the way. There’s no doubt about it.
On the other hand, we know they’re struggling defensively, despite the presence of Evan Bouchard, who’s having a terrific playoff run.
There’s another question mark in Edmonton, however, and that’s consistency in front of the net.
Highlights
– Happy birthday to Jake Evans.
Happy birthday to the Canadiens’ Jake Evans, who turned 28 today. #Habs #HabsIO @mtlgazette photo by Allen McInnis. pic.twitter.com/6kPwPyqkcM
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 2, 2024
– The Oilers’ two guns will be looking to continue their hot streak in Game #6.
Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl will look to continue their career Game 6 magic pic.twitter.com/q3IFAkOcYS
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 2, 2024
– Interesting.
Potential summer targets for the Islanders https://t.co/yhh8ghOspm
– The Fourth Period (@TFP) June 2, 2024
– Well played by the Jays.
Vogelbach hit a very important double to help the Blue Jays defeat the Pirates https://t.co/jI0ZRH8K0t
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 2, 2024