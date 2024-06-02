Match # 6: Mavrik Bourque will get his chance tonight, and he’s deserved it for a long time.

Pete DeBoer said Mavrik Bourque will enter the lineup in place of Ty Dellandrea for Game 6 tonight. The AHL MVP will make his NHL playoff debut. – Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) June 2, 2024

This Sunday, the Oilers will have their turn at the Grand Final if they can defeat the Dallas Stars in Game #6.For the occasion, the Dallas Stars made an interesting change to the lineup, as Quebecer Mavrik Bourque will play his first NHL playoff game.Ty Dellandrea makes the change.Bourque was named AHL MVP this season, with an impressive 77 points in 71 games with the Texas Stars.He also played one game in the regular season, but was blanked on that occasion.During the AHL playoffs, Bourque collected 11 points in seven games.

Let’s just say that Bourque has been waiting for his chance in the NHL playoffs for quite some time, and this season he did everything he could to earn it.

It’s by facing elimination in the conference final that he’ll make his playoff debut with the big club.

According to DailyFaceoff , which updated the Stars lineups this afternoon, Bourque will play on the fourth line alongside Sam Steel and Evgenii Dadonov.

Obviously, this isn’t the best situation for the 22-year-old Quebecer, as he won’t be getting much playing time.

Unless there’s a last-minute change, or a change during the game, he shouldn’t play on the special units either.

Facing elimination, stars turn to AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque for offense. Story:https://t.co/Ohi9Lm93ez – Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 2, 2024

On the other hand, his linemates (Steel and Dadonov) have good offensive flair, and this line could cause a nice surprise for the Oilers.Obviously, the Plessisville native is very excited at the prospect of playing his first NHL playoff game.

He’s been waiting a long time for this moment and feels ready.

“I think confidence is very important for players, especially for me. I spent the last few weeks with the team and that helped me feel ready today.” – Mavrik Bourque

Stars coach Peter DeBoer inserts AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque into this lineup. | The Oilers remain focused on not looking ahead. | Defenceman Darnell Nurse insists his team is calm ahead of Game 6.@EricFrancis has the story from Edmonton. https://t.co/1MN5lLVrXl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2024

The young forward believes that confidence has a lot to do with his path to the NHL:As for the Oilers, you can find the lines scheduled for Game #6, right here Stuart Skinner is expected to be the starting goaltender for the clash and should face the excellent Jake Oettinger.

The Oilers’ strike force is very hard to counter, but they’re struggling defensively and there’s a lack of consistency in front of goal.

With the addition of Bourque and more offense on the Stars’ side, the Oilers could be in for a surprise and have to finish it off in Game 7.

