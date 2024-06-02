Match # 6: Mavrik Bourque will get his chance tonight, and he’s deserved it for a long time.Auteur: cbrown
Pete DeBoer said Mavrik Bourque will enter the lineup in place of Ty Dellandrea for Game 6 tonight.
The AHL MVP will make his NHL playoff debut.
– Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) June 2, 2024
Let’s just say that Bourque has been waiting for his chance in the NHL playoffs for quite some time, and this season he did everything he could to earn it.
It’s by facing elimination in the conference final that he’ll make his playoff debut with the big club.
Obviously, this isn’t the best situation for the 22-year-old Quebecer, as he won’t be getting much playing time.
Unless there’s a last-minute change, or a change during the game, he shouldn’t play on the special units either.
Facing elimination, stars turn to AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque for offense.
– Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 2, 2024
He’s been waiting a long time for this moment and feels ready.
DAL@EDM Pregame: Mavrik Bourque https://t.co/jQEzBXnUVD
– Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) June 2, 2024
“I think confidence is very important for players, especially for me. I spent the last few weeks with the team and that helped me feel ready today.” – Mavrik Bourque
Stars coach Peter DeBoer inserts AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque into this lineup. | The Oilers remain focused on not looking ahead. | Defenceman Darnell Nurse insists his team is calm ahead of Game 6.@EricFrancis has the story from Edmonton. https://t.co/1MN5lLVrXl
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2024
The Oilers’ strike force is very hard to counter, but they’re struggling defensively and there’s a lack of consistency in front of goal.
With the addition of Bourque and more offense on the Stars’ side, the Oilers could be in for a surprise and have to finish it off in Game 7.
