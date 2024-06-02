Ducks wonder if Zegras can add other dimensions to his gameAuteur: ewilson
He’s been struggling with a major injury… And he’s never found his groove.
But last season wasn’t so easy for him: he was injured, he was in conflict with the Ducks organization before camp due to his contractual situation…
And as Frank Seravalli noted on a recent podcast, we can’t discount the fact that his good friend Jamie Drysdale was traded to the Flyers in recent months.
The rumors surrounding the American are numerous, however. We could expect to see him leave California this summer, and of course, the Habs’ name comes up in discussions because Zegras has been linked to the Habs for months now.
However, again according to Frank Seravalli… In Anaheim, we’d still like to see what he’s got up his sleeve:
The Ducks wonder if Zegras can add other dimensions to his game. – Frank Seravalli
That’s what I’d ask myself :
. @frank_seravalli shares his analysis on Trevor Zegras’s time in Anaheim. @tyleryaremchuk https://t.co/UxAVvR79IR pic.twitter.com/r9Nu7Z8jrG
– Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) May 29, 2024
Frank Seravalli isn’t ruling out the possibility of Zegras being traded this summer.
But to hear him talk, it sounds like Pat Verbeek (GM) wants to be sure of his player’s value before coming to any agreement.
We’re also talking about a guy who collected over 60 points (61 and 65) in his first two full seasons in the National League, with a club that was struggling to produce offensively.
That’s no mean feat either.
But there are pros and cons to this idea… And we’re so used to talking about it that we know the whole thing by heart.
In bursts
– Great news!
Mavrik Bourque will play for Dallas in Game 6
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 2, 2024
– He’s excited, by the way.
Mavrik Bourque: “I feel excited. I’ve been waiting for that for a while. My game’s ready, I’m ready to go.”
– Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 2, 2024
– Of note:
#QMJHL players on CHL All-Star teams:
William Rousseau (1st team)
Vsevolod Komarov (3rd team)
Mathieu Cataford (3rd team)
Xavier Villeneuve (rookies)
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 2, 2024
– Oh!
John Schneider is obviously trying to stir his soup. https://t.co/KBATY6jrf9
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 2, 2024
– Good!
French Open: beware, Novak Djokovic has found the eye of the tigerhttps://t.co/4xpGq566TB
– RDS (@RDSca) June 2, 2024