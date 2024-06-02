Trevor Zegras has only played 31 games this season in the NHL.

He’s been struggling with a major injury… And he’s never found his groove.

After all, he only collected 15 points (six goals) in the 23-24 season.

But last season wasn’t so easy for him: he was injured, he was in conflict with the Ducks organization before camp due to his contractual situation…

And as Frank Seravalli noted on a recent podcast, we can’t discount the fact that his good friend Jamie Drysdale was traded to the Flyers in recent months.

That could be a factor.

The rumors surrounding the American are numerous, however. We could expect to see him leave California this summer, and of course, the Habs’ name comes up in discussions because Zegras has been linked to the Habs for months now.

However, again according to Frank Seravalli… In Anaheim, we’d still like to see what he’s got up his sleeve:

The Ducks wonder if Zegras can add other dimensions to his game. – Frank Seravalli

Is he ready to sacrifice himself in the big moments?

That’s what I’d ask myself :

Frank Seravalli isn’t ruling out the possibility of Zegras being traded this summer.

But to hear him talk, it sounds like Pat Verbeek (GM) wants to be sure of his player’s value before coming to any agreement.

Because Zegras is an electrifying player with the skills (and showmanship) to bring the crowd to its feet in any arena on the circuit.

We’re also talking about a guy who collected over 60 points (61 and 65) in his first two full seasons in the National League, with a club that was struggling to produce offensively.

That’s no mean feat either.

The Zegras rumours are always going to cause a stir in Montreal, because the connection seems too easy to make.

But there are pros and cons to this idea… And we’re so used to talking about it that we know the whole thing by heart.

In bursts

– Great news!

Mavrik Bourque will play for Dallas in Game 6 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 2, 2024

– He’s excited, by the way.

Mavrik Bourque: “I feel excited. I’ve been waiting for that for a while. My game’s ready, I’m ready to go.” – Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 2, 2024

– Of note:

#QMJHL players on CHL All-Star teams: William Rousseau (1st team)

Vsevolod Komarov (3rd team)

Mathieu Cataford (3rd team)

Xavier Villeneuve (rookies) – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 2, 2024

– Oh!

John Schneider is obviously trying to stir his soup. https://t.co/KBATY6jrf9 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 2, 2024

– Good!