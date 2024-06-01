NHL easier than KHL, says Russian Maple Leafs prospect

NHL easier than KHL, says Russian Maple Leafs prospectAuteur: jdavis
When it comes to the National Hockey League, everyone agrees that it’s the best professional hockey league in the world.
Here’s a ranking of the different hockey leagues around the world, according to their level of play and competition.
See this publication on Instagram
Unsurprisingly, the KHL, Russia’s best league, is second, just behind the NHL.
Hats off to the National League, Switzerland’s top league, for its development in recent years, which has earned it fourth place, ahead of big leagues such as the Liiga (Finland), among others.
The question now is whether there’s that much of a gap in the level of play between the NHL and the KHL.
Well, according to a Russian prospect of the Toronto Maple Leafs who plays in the KHL, there’s really no difference between the two leagues, even if, in his opinion, the NHL is easier and simpler than the KHL.
Message to@NHLFlyers‘ Matvei Michkov? NHL ‘Even Easier’ Than KHL https://t.co/JumdogDaa0
– Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) June 1, 2024
In an interview with Pavel Lyssenkov of Russian website MatchTV, Nikita Grebenkin stated there’s nothing special about the NHL compared to the KHL.
“There’s nothing special there. In general, the NHL plays even more simply than ours. They don’t invent anything. And it doesn’t matter whether you’re a star or a fourth-liner.” -Nikita Grebenkin
The Maple Leafs’ 21-year-old Russian prospect explains that, especially in the playoffs, there’s no real difference with the KHL. It’s a very simple game with classic “dump and chase”, just like he experiences in the KHL.
In short, Grebenkin isn’t embarrassed to make such comparisons without ever having played in the NHL, even though the latter remains his goal.
The Leafs prospect is, let’s just say, very confident in his abilities.
“I’m not saying I’ll go to the NHL now and immediately become a star, but everything’s going well with my inner confidence.” – Nikita Grebenkin
It will be interesting to see how Grebenkin’s career continues.
Personally, I think he’ll potentially be in for a shock once he gets to the NHL, and that it may not be as straightforward as he thinks.
In a gust
– To be continued today.
Last day to sign these three Canadiens prospects https://t.co/dVDNeEkaTf
– Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) June 1, 2024
– Indeed.
This time there was no pushback. No semblance of a rally.
Down 3-2 to the Oilers, the Stars are in trouble alright. Not just because they are in a do-or-die situation, but because of the way they got there.(@EricFrancis) https://t.co/ErvxLkLeiq
– Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) June 1, 2024
– It would be incredible for the young Quebecer’s career.
ISMAËL KONÉ – DISCUSSION AS ROMA
According to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Quebec midfielder’s name came up in discussions between the club and Jonathan David’s representatives, as both Canadian internationals are managed by Axia Sports… pic.twitter.com/QZkQnrzXkb
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) June 1, 2024
– Good news.
Roland-Garros | Felix Auger-Aliassime wins easily against Ben Shelton https://t.co/AffymnnUjs
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 1, 2024
– For those interested.
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, IT’S FIGHT DAY
Watch the #UFC302 Prelims on SN360 at 8pm ET, followed by the Main Card on PPV at 10pm ET
Order and stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/tyJsEGtDsy pic.twitter.com/iXPygQ6Xn3
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 1, 2024