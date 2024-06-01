“Write what you f*cking want”: Peter DeBoer lashes out at a journalist

Last night, the Dallas Stars had the chance to play at home in front of their fans for the all-important Game #5 in their conference final series against the Edmonton Oilers.Yet, despite this home-ice advantage, the Stars lost 3-1 to the Oilers Even worse, the Stars seemed completely absent from the game, as evidenced by their meager total of 20 shots on goal in the game.

Dallas played a very poor game, a performance to which Peter DeBoer’s troupe has by no means accustomed us this season, and especially since the start of the playoffs.

The Stars really picked the wrong time to have a bad game, considering that Game #5 of a series that’s tied 2-2 is usually very decisive.

In short, it’s a hard blow to swallow for fans and the team in general, but also for head coach Peter DeBoer.

His team just didn’t seem ready, and DeBoer was beside himself at the post-game press conference.

Indeed, the Stars head coach was quick to tell off a reporter whose comment and question he didn’t like.

“You haven’t been around all year, I haven’t seen you here all year…you know, you go ahead and write whatever the fuck you want.” Pete DeBoer was on his last nerve at the presser.

DeBoer spoke directly to the journalist, telling him that he hadn’t seen him all year, and so, in the end, he could go and write what he f*cking wanted.

What seemed to ruffle DeBoer’s feathers was when the reporter said that DeBoer’s team looked lifeless, especially in the second period.

The Stars failed to fight back and respond to the Oilers’ goals, while putting no pressure on the opposing team.

With only 10 shots in two periods of play, it’s quite legitimate for the journalist to question the Stars’ character in this game.

In short, the Dallas Stars lost a big game last night, and it undoubtedly affected the team’s morale, as we can see from Peter DeBoer’s reaction.

Dallas now faces elimination, as Game #6 will be played in Edmonton.The Oilers will clearly want to end this series in front of their home fans.

