Series wrap-up: Oilers just one win away from Stanley Cup final

The National Hockey League’s excellent playoff conference finals continue as we continue to be spoiled with some great hockey and close games.
Well, last night, it was the Oilers’ and Stars’ turn to battle it out in Game #5.
Oilers Stuart Skinner on the road this postseason
6-2 Record
1.91 GAA
.919 Save % pic.twitter.com/7qc3N6gZVs
RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS!
The @EdmontonOilers get on the board first in Game 5!


NUGE DOUBLES DOWN!
His second goal of the night is the second power-play marker of the game for the @EdmontonOilers!


It was the 22-year-old defenseman’s first career playoff goal and only his third NHL goal.
In short, the Oilers built a lead that they were able to protect almost to the very end, were it not for Wyatt Johnston’s goal.
Look at this beautiful deflection by Wyatt Johnston
The @DallasStars are on the board!


Bouchard is truly a playoff defenseman, and in fact, he’s the third-fastest defenseman to reach the 50-point plateau in a playoff career.
Evan Bouchard added his name to a short NHL #StanleyCup Playoffs list.
Most Points by a defenseman through first 17 games of a postseason
Paul Coffey (1985 Oilers) 34*
Cale Makar (2022 Avalanche) 26*
Evan Bouchard (2024 Oilers) 25
Brian Leetch (1994 Rangers) 25*
Denis Potvin (1981 Islanders) 25*
*Won Stanley Cup
There are a lot of @EdmontonOilers on this list.

Overtime
– Here’s yesterday’s result.
The @EdmontonOilers took a 3-2 series lead in the Conference Finals for the third time in franchise history. In each of the previous two instances they closed the series out in Game 6 en route to winning the #StanleyCup.
– Here are the night’s top scorers.
– On today’s NHL agenda: the Panthers can fly to the Stanley Cup Final if they win today in Game #6 against the New York Rangers.