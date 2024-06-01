Series wrap-up: Oilers just one win away from Stanley Cup final

The National Hockey League’s excellent playoff conference finals continue as we continue to be spoiled with some great hockey and close games.

With the series tied 2-2, the Florida Panthers won the all-important Game 5 against the New York Rangers on Thursday to take a 3-2 lead, leaving the Oilers and Stars tied.

Well, last night, it was the Oilers’ and Stars’ turn to battle it out in Game #5.

Oilers Stuart Skinner on the road this postseason 6-2 Record

1.91 GAA

.919 Save % pic.twitter.com/7qc3N6gZVs – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 1, 2024

After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Oilers now seem to have woken up completely, and are ready to do anything to reach the Stanley Cup Final.They handily won Game #4 by a score of 5-2, and yesterday they won a second straight game to regain the series lead with a 3-1 victory.The Oilers managed to build a three-goal lead after two periods, and surprisingly, their goaltender Stuart Skinner managed to close the door for the rest of the game, except on one shot.Skinner, who was roundly criticized after some of his playoff games, continues to excel away from home.His teammates gave him the lead, and even though the Stars only took 20 shots on net, Skinner held the fort and held on for the win.Edmonton played a very solid game defensively and was opportunistic, scoring twice (on three occasions) on the power play.Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored both goals.The third goal came from the stick of Philip Broberg, who was playing only his second playoff game of the season.

It was the 22-year-old defenseman’s first career playoff goal and only his third NHL goal.

In short, the Oilers built a lead that they were able to protect almost to the very end, were it not for Wyatt Johnston’s goal.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard picked up two assists in the game, giving him 25 points (six goals and 19 assists) in 17 games.

Bouchard is truly a playoff defenseman, and in fact, he’s the third-fastest defenseman to reach the 50-point plateau in a playoff career.

Evan Bouchard added his name to a short NHL #StanleyCup Playoffs list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eSkBHXa8Cm pic.twitter.com/PYpSUAxvRa – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 1, 2024

Most Points by a defenseman through first 17 games of a postseason Paul Coffey (1985 Oilers) 34*

Cale Makar (2022 Avalanche) 26*

Evan Bouchard (2024 Oilers) 25

Brian Leetch (1994 Rangers) 25*

Denis Potvin (1981 Islanders) 25* *Won Stanley Cup – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 1, 2024

Overtime

His 25 points in 17 games this season put him in very good company. The other defensemen on this list all won Stanley Cups in the same season.In short, the Edmonton Oilers are playing some excellent hockey right now, and are just one win away from the Stanley Cup Final.They can thank their offensive production, with four Oilers players at the top of the NHL scoring charts.The next game in the series takes place on Sunday at 8pm, when the Oilers can advance to the Stanley Cup Final at home in front of their fans in Edmonton.This is the first time since 2006 that the Oilers have come within one win of the Final.The Oilers lead the series 3-2.

– Here’s yesterday’s result.

The @EdmontonOilers took a 3-2 series lead in the Conference Finals for the third time in franchise history. In each of the previous two instances they closed the series out in Game 6 en route to winning the #StanleyCup. #NHLStats: https://t.co/eSkBHX9AMO pic.twitter.com/q87IpHhWrP – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 1, 2024

– Here are the night’s top scorers.

– On today’s NHL agenda: the Panthers can fly to the Stanley Cup Final if they win today in Game #6 against the New York Rangers.