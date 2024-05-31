Mike Matheson vs. Martin Necas: a match made in heaven for both clubs (on paper)

Martin Necas has never played a single game in the blue, white and red uniform of the Canadiens.

And yet, he’s one of the most popular players in Montreal right now…

Because several informants keep saying that the Habs are in the running for his services and that the Montreal organization is showing great interest in the Hurricanes’ player.

Every day, we see a new scenario being discussed to bring Necas to town.

Today, it comes from Mathias Brunet(La Presse)… And the journalist is talking about a transaction that could involve Mike Matheson.

The reason is quite simple: as Brunet states in his piece of the day, the Hurricanes could have problems on defense because Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce will be free as a bird this summer.The Hurricanes also want to offer Jake Guentzel a new contract (and he should break the bank), so management will have players to sacrifice.

Ultimately, this leads Mathias Brunet to believe that Matheson “has the perfect profile” to play in Carolina, because he’s in his prime, because he doesn’t earn an astronomical salary and because he would fill a need for the Hurricanes:

It’s hard to imagine them not demanding an experienced, dominant defenseman in return. Mike Matheson is the perfect fit for the Hurricanes. – Mathias Brunet

The journalist makes a good point, however.

Trading Matheson hurts the group for next season, and that’s what bothers me about it.

The Habs may have some good youngsters on the blue line, and those youngsters may be ready to show off their talents to the organization’s leaders… But the Habs simply can ‘t afford to start next season with a veteran in their defensive core in David Savard.

The club is still rebuilding (the end is nigh) and it takes a mix of veterans to show the younger players the way.

That said, Kaiden Guhle is a mature player and he’s responsible, but Martin St-Louis can’t give him such a role at 22.

Not yet, anyway.

The idea of trading Matheson to Carolina for Martin Necas may make sense when you analyze each club’s needs.

The Hurricanes will be looking to replace Sjkei or Pesce, and Matheson has what it takes to tick the box…

And the Canadiens, in Necas, could get their hands on a talented young player who can be part of the core for several years.

But Matheson’s importance to Montreal is too great right now. On the ice… And especially in the dressing room.

