JiC: sacrificing Xhekaj will be necessary to obtain Necas

The more the days go by, the more the name of Martin Necas surfaces in Montreal. He will be a restricted free agent on July 1, and several teams are already interested in his services. The Canadiens are one of them, and according to the latest information, Kent Hughes is very active at the moment.All this leads us to the famous transaction proposals that the general manager could make to the Hurricanes for his services.

Jean-Charles Lajoie has weighed in with his opinion on the matter, and according to him, the price to pay will be none other than Arber Xhekaj and a draft pick. He thinks it could be the Habs’ second-round pick or the Jets’ first-round pick.

The host added that despite his high regard for Xhekaj, he would make the transaction. He believes the price to pay wouldn’t be that high when you look at Necas’ offensive profile.

It’s a rather peculiar situation. Everyone knows that the Hurricanes don’t have the money to offer him a big contract, but even so, they should receive a nice package to let him go.

Several teams will try to acquire the Czech player, which will certainly raise the stakes.

With that in mind, I agree with Lajoie that the price wouldn’t be that high for his services. Necas has great potential and fits in very well with the Habs rebuild.

He’s blossoming and could be a great compliment to Kirby Dach on a second line.

Necas could be traded before the draft, and the Habs will definitely be keeping an eye on him.

