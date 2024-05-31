David Ettedgui: Jayden Struble has great value throughout the NHL

David Ettedgui isn’t on BPM as much as he used to be, but he is on Georges Laraque’s show. The latter asked his opinion on the price to pay to acquire certain players who could interest the Habs this summer.

One of those players was New Jersey Devils forward Alexander Holtz, and what it would take to bring him to Montreal.

The former player agent’s answer surprised the show’s hosts when he said it would only take Jayden Struble and a 5th-round pick.

I was also surprised, because Holtz is a former very high draft pick, 7th overall in 2020. His ceiling is very high, and he seems to be stuck in New Jersey.

He scored 16 goals last season and could benefit from a change of scenery. He didn’t have much usage time.

Struble is good, but his value is higher than we think,” says Ettedgui.

The latter, who is currently very active in understanding what’s going on across the NHL, assures us that Struble’s name is circulating and that he is seen in very high esteem by several teams.

Jayden Struble's first NHL goal

He has a good upside and is considered an established player.

Personally, if the price is that “low” for acquiring Holtz or if Struble’s value is that high, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second to make the deal.

Don’t forget how clogged up the left side of defense is with players.

