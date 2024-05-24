Don Waddell steps down as Hurricanes GM

Last night, we learned that the Hurricanes were likely to lose their GM, Don Waddell, Marc Bergevin’s best friend .

As we understand it, there have always been doubts about his departure to Carolina, and then yesterday, he interviewed for the vacant position in Columbus.

I don’t know about you, but at this point, I didn’t like his chances of coming back to Carolina. When you interview elsewhere…

And now it’s been confirmed: the Hurricanes have announced that the team’s president and GM stepped down a few weeks before his contract expires. He is no longer employed by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Well, it is official. Hurricanes announce Don Waddell is stepping down. Eric Tulsky is interim GM Search on for full-time replacement – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 24, 2024

Eric Tulsky, his beloved right-hand man in town, is taking over the interim position.

There’s a good chance that Tulsky will keep the job full-time. He’s highly regarded by the owner and everyone in town, which gives him a head start on the job.

There should be a process to hire a GM, but I don’t see the club announcing anyone other than him.

So, after all the rumours that sent Rod Brind’Amour elsewhere, in the end, it’s his boss who’s going elsewhere.

Wow.

Will he end up taking the job full-time? That’s a good question. After all, he’s a respected executive, and according to Elliotte Friedman, the Blue Jackets also like the business side of his portfolio.

Note that according to Blues alumnus Jordan Schmaltz, he’s in contact with two other teams (besides Columbus) for a position. Does this mean that teams with a current GM are talking to him?

Hearing Donald Waddell has already interviewed with The Columbus Blue Jackets and has 2 other teams scheduled as he searches for his next gig in The National. – – Jordan Schmaltz (@J_Swish24) May 24, 2024

Obviously, yes.Note that Pierre LeBrun mentions that the hockey man would be serene with his decision to leave Carolina and that after a decade there, he felt he had come full circle.

