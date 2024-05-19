Serious health problems: Brock Boeser to be absent indefinitely

Brock Boeser will not be available for the Canucks in game seven on Monday. If they advance, his status moving forward is unclear. – Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) May 19, 2024

This morning at Canucks training, Brock Boeser was conspicuous by his absence. So far, nothing to report, since it could very well have been a day of rest and treatment for him.However, later this evening, freelance journalist Irfaan Gaffar threw cold water on Vancouver Canucks fans when he announced that Boeser would not play in Game 7 of the series against the Edmonton Oilers.He added that should Vancouver win this game, the length of his absence is still undetermined.

Elliotte Friedman followed up with the reasons behind his absence and the news isn’t good in his case.

He has blood clot issues. It’s something very serious, but Friedman reported that his life is not at stake, which is excellent news under the circumstances.

Boeser is enjoying the best year of his career. After racking up 73 points in the regular season, he’s followed that up with 12 points including 7 goals in the playoffs so far.

This is a heavy loss on the eve of the most important game of the season so far for both teams.

We’ll see the impact of his absence tomorrow. Vancouver has shown resilience since the start of the playoffs, notably losing their #1 goaltender Thatcher Demko. The “next man up” mentality has worked, and Arturs Silovs has been excellent ever since.

The Canucks’ response will be interesting tomorrow, but if Edmonton manages to take an early lead, it could get very complicated.

Highlights

Game 7 is scheduled for 9 p.m. tomorrow at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

– A lot of class.

Bryson DeChambeau was asked what has contributed to his recent success on the course & he said, “A lot more time. Having a lot more time back at home to work on my game.” So yes, the LIV schedule (which allows that time) can prepare these guys for majors. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Fwv4C2L9jt – Chris McKee (@mrmckee) May 20, 2024

– Everything is in place for a great game.

“We have an advantage, Game 7 at home with a crowd like this. I’m sure we’re all going to be energized for tomorrow’s game.” Arturs Silovs on having an elimination game at home. pic.twitter.com/UxSKPirflQ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2024

– Boston in the driver’s seat.

BOSTON TAKES GAME 1 OF THE WALTER CUP FINALS.#PWHL pic.twitter.com/2Ueug0IrTH – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 19, 2024

– Blake Wheeler could return for the Eastern Final.