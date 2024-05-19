Skip to content
Serious health problems: Brock Boeser to be absent indefinitely

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This morning at Canucks training, Brock Boeser was conspicuous by his absence. So far, nothing to report, since it could very well have been a day of rest and treatment for him.

However, later this evening, freelance journalist Irfaan Gaffar threw cold water on Vancouver Canucks fans when he announced that Boeser would not play in Game 7 of the series against the Edmonton Oilers.

He added that should Vancouver win this game, the length of his absence is still undetermined.

Elliotte Friedman followed up with the reasons behind his absence and the news isn’t good in his case.

He has blood clot issues. It’s something very serious, but Friedman reported that his life is not at stake, which is excellent news under the circumstances.

Boeser is enjoying the best year of his career. After racking up 73 points in the regular season, he’s followed that up with 12 points including 7 goals in the playoffs so far.

This is a heavy loss on the eve of the most important game of the season so far for both teams.

We’ll see the impact of his absence tomorrow. Vancouver has shown resilience since the start of the playoffs, notably losing their #1 goaltender Thatcher Demko. The “next man up” mentality has worked, and Arturs Silovs has been excellent ever since.

The Canucks’ response will be interesting tomorrow, but if Edmonton manages to take an early lead, it could get very complicated.

Game 7 is scheduled for 9 p.m. tomorrow at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

