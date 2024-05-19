Playoff goals: Zach Hyman already has more in Edmonton than Matthews ever had in his career

Playoff goals: Zach Hyman already has more in Edmonton than Matthews ever had in his careerAuteur: mgarcia
A change of scenery in the world of sports, whether it’s a change of team via a transaction or a signing, often allows a player to get his bearings and bounce back.
This isn’t always the case, but in general, a change of scenery can’t hurt a player.
Because there’s one that fascinates me more and more every year.
The Edmonton Oilers forward quickly established himself as one of the Oilers’ best players from the moment he arrived in Edmonton, and even more so this year, he established himself as an excellent goal scorer, and even one of the NHL’s best.
And what’s even more impressive in Hyman’s case is that he raises his game even higher in the playoffs.
This season, Hyman already has ten playoff goals in just 11 games. That’s an impressive haul, and one that’s helping the Oilers perform well in the playoffs.
By comparison, Auston Matthews, considered the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, has just 23 career playoff goals in eight seasons (55 playoff games).
Auston Matthews 23 goals in the playoffs over 8 seasons
Zach Hyman 10 goals in the playoffs this season
Is Hyman the best goal scorer since Ovie?
– brink fan club (@BriereBurner) May 19, 2024
It’s completely mind-boggling, and just goes to show once again how nothing works in Toronto with this group.
There’s something wrong (some would say a curse) with the Maple Leafs, and this simple statistic proves it.
With only two more playoff goals this season, Hyman would already have more than half of Matthews’ career playoff goal total.
In short, this change of scenery will have truly changed Hyman’s career, and at the age of 31, he has established himself as a player with 70+ points and 30+ goals per year.
