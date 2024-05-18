Series preview: Panthers and Stars advance to semi-finals

The @FlaPanthers and @DallasStars each earned one-goal wins on the road in Game 6 to advance to the Conference Finals, with the latter doing so with a goal in double overtime. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/J6qNaEYizU pic.twitter.com/gvtPd85Xzh
Series preview: Panthers and Stars advance to semi-finalsAuteur: mjohnson
Two teams were on the brink of elimination, while the other two could go on to the conference finals – or the Stanley Cup semi-finals, if you prefer.
The B's are first on the board!


Anton Lundell!
He rips the puck home to tie the game up in the second period!


And just when it looked like we were heading straight for overtime, Gustav Forlsing crushed the Boston Bruins’ hopes with the winning goal with just over a minute left in the game.
THE PANTHERS TAKE THE LEAD LATE IN GAME 6


Mikko Rantanen rips it short side to give the @Avalanche the icebreaker in Game 6!


WHAT A PASS, WHAT A GOAL
The @DallasStars have tied it here in the third period!


However, on the restart, it’s clear that it’s a very light contact between Alexandar Georgiev and the Stars player and that he’s occuring outside the blue paint.
I’ll let you judge for yourself.
Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars thought they had the series-winner but the goal was waived off due to goalie interference.
The call on the ice stands after review. pic.twitter.com/UCieYk9hZF
Imagine if the Avalanche had ended up winning the game afterwards…
Fortunately for the league’s credibility and for the Stars, Matt Duchene gave the Stars the win (for good), this time in the second overtime period.
DALLAS WINS
Matt Duchene scores in double overtime to send the @DallasStars to the Western Conference Final!
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s results.
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– On the program today: game #6 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.