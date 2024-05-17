Brad Marchand’s mother: we can believe he should play tonight

Brad Marchand’s mother: we can believe he should play tonightAuteur: dmiller
Indeed, both teams are giving absolutely everything they’ve got to beat their opponents.
The Bruins won Game 5 on Wednesday, and tonight they’ll be looking to level the series and force an ultimate Game 7.
The suspense would last until tonight, but now there’s news on the situation.
In an interview with 7 News Boston, none other than Brad Marchand’s mother hinted that her son should play tonight.
Brad Marchand playing tonight, per Brad Marchand’s mom. #insider pic.twitter.com/bx980qE8Ou
– Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 17, 2024
Lynn Marchand, Brad Marchand’s mother, said her son was fine, and excited to jump on the ice tonight to extend the series against the Panthers.
Is this a gaffe on the part of Marchand’s mother to find out more about her son’s health and availability for tonight’s game, or is she simply hinting that her son really wants to play?
We can’t say for sure, but it’s clear that Ms. Marchand got away with talking about her son.
Marchand doesn’t blame Bennett, by the way.
In a flurry
– Here are the changes on the Panthers’ side for tonight’s game.
There will be changes to the Panthers’ 4th line tonight…
Nick Cousins and Ryan Lomberg will be back in the lineup.
Steven Lorentz and Kyle Okposo will be left out #Panthers
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 17, 2024
– Well, well.
A little gamesmanship ahead of Game 6?
(via @brendanmburke) pic.twitter.com/mqMfCbqzgb
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 17, 2024
– To be continued.
