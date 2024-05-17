Brad Marchand’s mother: we can believe he should play tonight

As everyone can see, the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are battling it out in their second-round Eastern Conference series.

Indeed, both teams are giving absolutely everything they’ve got to beat their opponents.

The Panthers currently lead the series 3-2.

The Bruins won Game 5 on Wednesday, and tonight they’ll be looking to level the series and force an ultimate Game 7.

However, to do so, it was unclear this morning whether the Bruins would be able to count on the return to action of their captain, Brad Marchand.Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Marchand would be a last-minute decision

The suspense would last until tonight, but now there’s news on the situation.

In an interview with 7 News Boston, none other than Brad Marchand’s mother hinted that her son should play tonight.

Lynn Marchand, Brad Marchand’s mother, said her son was fine, and excited to jump on the ice tonight to extend the series against the Panthers.

Is this a gaffe on the part of Marchand’s mother to find out more about her son’s health and availability for tonight’s game, or is she simply hinting that her son really wants to play?

We can’t say for sure, but it’s clear that Ms. Marchand got away with talking about her son.

In short, it will be very interesting to see whether Marchand returns to the line-up tonight, after receiving a subtle dirty trick from Sam Bennett earlier in the series.

Marchand doesn’t blame Bennett, by the way.

In my opinion, from what we know of Marchand as a warrior and competitor, he will play tonight, and help the Bruins have a good game.Stay tuned.

There will be changes to the Panthers’ 4th line tonight… Nick Cousins and Ryan Lomberg will be back in the lineup. Steven Lorentz and Kyle Okposo will be left out #Panthers – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 17, 2024

A little gamesmanship ahead of Game 6? (via @brendanmburke) pic.twitter.com/mqMfCbqzgb – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 17, 2024

