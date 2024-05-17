Skip to content
Maple Leafs: Craig Berube still the favourite for the coaching job

The Maple Leafs, as you know, need a head coach. And rumour has it that the club doesn’t want to drag this out too long: a replacement for Sheldon Keefe could be named soon.

The club has no intention of doing things the wrong way, but let’s just say that the file is a priority.

I have a feeling that if a Rod Brind’Amour were to leave Carolina, Toronto would be a destination of choice. However, he wants to stay in Raleigh and if he ever leaves, it will be too late in Toronto. #Timing

The Maple Leafs must therefore look elsewhere for the ideal solution, and I have a feeling that the name that has been circulating the most since the beginning, Craig Berube, is really the most popular.

That’s what Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun seem to think.

That doesn’t mean he’ll automatically be named, but his chances are good. He’s at the top of the list of coaches in demand, and he seems to have a good chance.

We’ll see what happens.

But let’s not forget Todd McLellan’s name in all this. He’s also an in-demand coach right now, and a target for Toronto.

But don’t think McLellan isn’t in demand elsewhere. The Jets, Devils and Kraken are also teams with an interest in the former Kings.

The Devils are an interesting case. After all, several big names have been linked to the Newark club, and we know that the team was really interested in Penguins driver Mike Sullivan.

McLellan, Berube, Jay Woodcroft and Sheldon Keefe are names that are circulating in New Jersey.

I have a feeling that if Brind’Amour were ever to leave Carolina, New Jersey is the kind of club that could pick him up. The Devils are linked to some big names this summer…

But we’re not there yet, since Brind’Amour seems to want to stay in Carolina.

