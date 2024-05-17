Maple Leafs: Craig Berube still the favourite for the coaching job

The Maple Leafs, as you know, need a head coach. And rumour has it that the club doesn’t want to drag this out too long: a replacement for Sheldon Keefe could be named soon.

The club has no intention of doing things the wrong way, but let’s just say that the file is a priority.

I have a feeling that if a Rod Brind’Amour were to leave Carolina, Toronto would be a destination of choice. However, he wants to stay in Raleigh and if he ever leaves, it will be too late in Toronto. #Timing

The Maple Leafs must therefore look elsewhere for the ideal solution, and I have a feeling that the name that has been circulating the most since the beginning, Craig Berube, is really the most popular.

That’s what Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun seem to think.

As the coaching carousel continues to swirl, Todd McLellan has been a popular target. He met with Leafs Monday-Tuesday (all signs point to Craig Berube as the Leafs front runner) but McLellan also spoke with the Jets yesterday. And he has also spoken with NJ and Seattle… – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 17, 2024

That doesn’t mean he’ll automatically be named, but his chances are good. He’s at the top of the list of coaches in demand, and he seems to have a good chance.

We’ll see what happens.

But let’s not forget Todd McLellan’s name in all this. He’s also an in-demand coach right now, and a target for Toronto.

But don’t think McLellan isn’t in demand elsewhere. The Jets, Devils and Kraken are also teams with an interest in the former Kings.

The Devils continue to work through their coaching search process. Among the candidates interviewed so far: Todd McLellan, Craig Berube and Jay Woodcroft. Plus as mentioned before the Devils have interest in speaking with Sheldon Keefe. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 17, 2024

The Devils are an interesting case. After all, several big names have been linked to the Newark club, and we know that the team was really interested in Penguins driver Mike Sullivan.McLellan, Berube, Jay Woodcroft and Sheldon Keefe are names that are circulating in New Jersey.

I have a feeling that if Brind’Amour were ever to leave Carolina, New Jersey is the kind of club that could pick him up. The Devils are linked to some big names this summer…

But we’re not there yet, since Brind’Amour seems to want to stay in Carolina.

“Even with everything that’s gone on, a lot of people who know Brind’Amour don’t think he really wants to leave there.”@FriedgeHNIC on what’s next for #CauseChaos and Rod Brind’Amour’s contract situation with @JeffMarek. https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz

https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/LpVW9aSNXP – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) May 17, 2024

Olivier Renard confided that there have been times when sporting decisions he didn’t agree with were made and approved by people above him. The people above him = Gabriel Gervais and the board/Joey Saputo. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 17, 2024

“It still hurts” – Marie-Philip Poulin on Team Montreal’s elimination – RDS (@RDSca) May 17, 2024

Phillies alum draws parallels between this year’s team and 2011’s. https ://t.co/KhXh3stNrK – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 17, 2024

– Craig Ramsay on Martin St-Louis. He likes him, clearly.

Ramsay about Martin St. Louis and their years in Tampa: “I coached him for a quite a few years. It was amazing to watch the growth of a guy who wasn’t given a chance in a few other teams. In Tampa we gave him that opportunity in PP and PK and he became such a wonderful player.” – Štefan Bugan (@StefanBugan) May 17, 2024

– Wow.