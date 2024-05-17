Alex Galchenyuk released by his KHL team

Alex Galchenyuk released by his KHL teamAuteur: ewilson
The former Montreal Canadien was supposed to play in the NHL with the Coyotes this season… but like the franchise, too many bad decisions have meant that both are currently inactive in the NHL.
But obviously, there must have been something the team wasn’t happy about, and instead opted to release him from his second-year contract. Andrew Zadarnowski reports on X.
He’s now in Eastern Russia on the terms of a one-year contract with the Khabarovsk Amur.
Alex Galchenyuk, who signed a two-year deal with SKA of the KHL in August 2023, has been released from his deal.
He then signed a one-year contract with Amur Khabarovsk in the far east side of Russia.
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 17, 2024
Did he do something that deserved such a consequence? Knowing his past, it’s an obvious question.
By playing for another team, we can assume that Galchenyuk will be entitled to a little more playing time. However, he’ll have to earn it, since nothing will be given to him just like that.
In gusto
– Will Brad Marchand play tonight?
Jim Montgomery on Brad Marchand :
“Game time decision”
He’s in the final stages of a comeback, according to the coach. He’ll take part in the warm-up and then a decision will be made.
All signs point to a return for the Bruins captain.
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 17, 2024
– What will they do this summer?
After another first-round exit, changes are surely coming to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, but how many? Jason Bukala goes through a top-down review of Toronto and explores how he’d approach the off-season. https://t.co/qkTkLL9Qx8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2024
– The question arises.
Lindholm tonight:
– 1 assist
– 7 high-danger scoring chances
– 1 penalty drawn (none taken)
– 3 hits
– 10/19 on faceoffs
Is this the best deadline acquisition? pic.twitter.com/8bVP09pcVA
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 17, 2024