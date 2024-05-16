Two assists in three games: should we be worried about Caufield’s performance at the CDM?

The World Championship is currently in full swing.

Slaf is doing well with Slovakia… Guhle is playing his part to perfection with Canada…

And then there’s Cole Caufield, who’s been virtually invisible since the start of the competition.

The American has picked up two assists in three games so far, even though the U.S. hasn’t faced any big countries.

The States lost their first game to Sweden… But then they played Germany and Slovakia, and the Canadian hasn’t been able to do what he does best – find the back of the net.

Cole Caufield & Team USA will face France this afternoon. The game will be on TSN3 at 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/4ByP6nlkaQ – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 16, 2024

It seems to tickle me a little, even if the sample is small, because we know how difficult it can be on the confidence of a scorer like him.The last thing the Habs want, after all, is for him to arrive at camp less confident next year after a tough tournament at the World Championships.Caufield will have a chance to have some fun this afternoon, though, as his country takes on France:

The U.S.’ next opponents aren’t intimidating, and I’d like to see Caufield take advantage of them to feast offensively.

Between now and the end of the preliminary round, the Americans’ schedule looks like this:

Match against France today

Match against Poland tomorrow

Game against Kazakhstan on Sunday

Match against Latvia on Monday

We’ve seen it in Montreal this season, but Caufield tends to have more difficult sequences offensively, and he needs to avoid that right now.

I’m not ready to push the panic button just yet, but if after the next four games his performance hasn’t improved… Maybe that’ll leave more room for uncertainty than anything else.

In bursts

He needs to get his mojo back, in any case.

– Speak of the devil.

Cole Caufield & Trevor Zegras are always yappin pic.twitter.com/ZcP6pGHWI2 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 16, 2024

– Colleague Felix Forget wrote about this recently, but now it’s official:

Introducing 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒅 Our 100th Season commemorative uniform will be worn up to two times this year pic.twitter.com/E0aArfsaOW – New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

– Another goal for Oliver Kapanen at the World Championship.

– That’s another way of looking at it.

In one of those let’s see what happens situations, Maxim Tsyplakov coming over to the NHL could just be a negotiation tactic, as the player’s agent claim they rejected Spartak’s offer because it was too low. Their priority is to get a better deal from the KHL team, not the NHL. – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 16, 2024

– Sounds promising.