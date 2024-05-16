Maxim Tsyplakov in Montreal: It’s getting noisy!

We know that the Canadiens are interested in Maxim Tsyplakov.

That said, the idea of seeing him end up in Montreal is starting to circulate quite a bit… And it’s starting to make a lot of noise.

I say that, because the very reliable Hockey News Hub account (X / Twitter) published a tweet in the last hour, in which we read that Tsyplakov “may be headed” to the Habs:

Hearing #KHL Maxim Tsyplakov may be heading to #NHL #GoHabsGo Nothing official yet. – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 16, 2024

We’re talking about the same Twitter account that broke the news of Philippe Maillet’s signing with the Habs last summer.

In other words, the guy (or gal) behind this account is well plugged in Russia.And he (or she) is rarely wrong.

There’s nothing official yet, but this whole story is getting more interesting as the days go by.

Bob Hartley, who also has his contacts in Russia, recently saidhe wouldn’t be surprised to see Tsyplakov in Montreal because Nick Bobrov could have a role to play in all this.

Ultimately, that makes a few who really believe in it… And not for nothing, in my eyes.

Signing the Russian would also make sense because the Habs want to get bigger, and Tsyplakov has the size to play against the big boys of the National League.

We’re talking about a player who can fill a role on the third line…

And what’s interesting is that the risk involved in signing this player isn’t huge either.

Kent Hughes isn’t going to offer him an eight-year contract at $10 million a year… because the Russian will have to prove himself before signing a lucrative contract.

But it could turn out to be a really nice signing if the player is able to integrate easily into Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

At least, it would be one less thing for Kent Hughes to deal with.

