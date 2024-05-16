David Perron is convinced that one day he’ll be part of the Habs organization.

Two weeks ago, David Perron was interviewed by Mario Langlois on 98.5 FM.

The Quebecer made some Canadiens fans salivate by openly saying that he has “always dreamed of playing in Montreal”…

Especially since he’ll be out of contract this summer.

But at 35 (almost 36), Perron is looking for stability, and that’s why he told Mario Langlois last night(again on 98.5 FM) that he wants to stay in Detroit.

He wants to be a leader there, and he’s happy in Michigan because his family loves the place.

Perron wasn’t afraid to say that one day, he’ll be in the Habs organization.

To hear him tell it, it sounds as if he’s aiming for a post-career career in Montreal:

I’ll get there eventually. – David Perron

Les Amateurs de sports I Family, career, involvement, rebuilding: @DP_57 talks to @LangloisMario on Les Amateurs de sports.https://t.co/EtbItl0bWA – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 16, 2024

David Perron has always been described as an intelligent player on the ice, and that’s why he’s collected over 750 points (768) since the start of his NHL career.

That said, he should be able to find a job fairly easily when he decides to retire, because guys like him are an important part of any organization.He knows the game, and that experience is often worth its weight in gold.We see it in Montreal with Martin St-Louis, after all.

The Quebecer will be celebrating his 36th birthday at the end of May, and he’s well aware that his golden years are behind him.

But right now, he’s all about having fun and making the most of it.

The idea of playing for the Habs will always be on his mind… But even if he can’t, it would still be a dream for him to be part of the Habs organization at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see when he decides to hang up his skates.

