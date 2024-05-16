Series highlights: The Avalanche’s big guns finally wake up

There was only one game last night in the NHL.

The Stars and Avalanche were playing Game 5 of their series…

The @Avalanche defeated the Stars to stave off elimination, marking just the sixth postseason in NHL history in which all four second round series required at least six games (also 2017 R2, 2014 R2, 2009 CSF, 1999 CSF & 1986 DF). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/4LxI4QhScz pic.twitter.com/rf9ICx6zef – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 16, 2024

And the Colorado team was facing elimination:The Stars started the game strongly, while you could feel the players were motivated at the start of the game.

Joe Pavelski chose the right moment to score his first goal of the playoffs midway through the first period, and I thought at the time that it was going to be tough for the Avalanche…

But with just one second left in the first period, Artturi Lehkonen (again) evened the score with a beautiful shot on goal:

On the Stars’ side, Miro Heiskanen is enjoying an excellent playoff run so far.

The defenseman continued his momentum last night: he took advantage of a clever Jason Robertson breakaway pass to score his 5th goal of the playoffs.

It’s a game worth seeing, and seeing again:

CHEL GOAL FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/h58GxTlOlV – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 16, 2024

Since the start of the series between the Stars and Avalanche, Colorado’s big guns haven’t answered the call.

Last night, however, was different.Cale Makar, who had been blanked in his last three games, finally woke up when his club needed him.His 4th goal of the spring gave the Avalanche a 2-2 tie just before the end of the second period:That Makar goal really seemed to give the Colorado players confidence.

I say that…

ANOTHER ONE FROM MAKAR pic.twitter.com/vERj392ANZ – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 16, 2024

Because they scored two very quick goals early in the third period, courtesy of Casey Mittelstadt and Cale Makar (again) :At that point, it was all but over for the Stars.

At least, that’s what I told myself as I watched the start of the third…

But a minute and a half after the Avalanche’s 4th goal, Logan Stankoven scored to give his team hope.

After all, it was 4-3… And there were just over 14 minutes left to play:

The story of the game, basically, is that the Avalanche’s best players showed up and it worked.

Nathan MacKinnon scored with just over three minutes left in the game, and the Colorado team never looked back.

So it’s 3-2 in the series for the Stars, after the Avalanche’s win…

Prolongation

And the next game between the two teams is tomorrow night (10pm), in Colorado.Will the Avalanche find a way to avoid distractions (Valeri Nichushkin) and tie the series?

– Nice.

There was a Jared Bednar costume behind the Avs bench pic.twitter.com/qvXUz8ZHuQ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 16, 2024

– Top scorers of the match :

– Two games tonight: