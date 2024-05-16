Series highlights: The Avalanche’s big guns finally wake up

The @Avalanche defeated the Stars to stave off elimination, marking just the sixth postseason in NHL history in which all four second round series required at least six games (also 2017 R2, 2014 R2, 2009 CSF, 1999 CSF & 1986 DF). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/4LxI4QhScz pic.twitter.com/rf9ICx6zef
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 16, 2024
Series highlights: The Avalanche’s big guns finally wake upAuteur: ataylor
The Stars and Avalanche were playing Game 5 of their series…
Joe Pavelski chose the right moment to score his first goal of the playoffs midway through the first period, and I thought at the time that it was going to be tough for the Avalanche…
A BUZZER BEATER TO END THE FIRST!
We’ve got a tie game thanks to Artturi Lehkonen! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/6nid8ai8ic
– NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2024
On the Stars’ side, Miro Heiskanen is enjoying an excellent playoff run so far.
It’s a game worth seeing, and seeing again:
CHEL GOAL FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/h58GxTlOlV
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 16, 2024
Since the start of the series between the Stars and Avalanche, Colorado’s big guns haven’t answered the call.
ALL HAIL CALE! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/LxPOc3rWAX
– NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2024
I say that…
THE AVS TAKE THE LEAD!
Casey Mittelstadt banks this one in, and it’s 3-2 for the @Avalanche! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/scDEWetwMm
– NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2024
ANOTHER ONE FROM MAKAR pic.twitter.com/vERj392ANZ
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 16, 2024
At least, that’s what I told myself as I watched the start of the third…
But a minute and a half after the Avalanche’s 4th goal, Logan Stankoven scored to give his team hope.
After all, it was 4-3… And there were just over 14 minutes left to play:
It’s a one-goal game again… #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/ZcNAOa7pdK
– NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2024
The story of the game, basically, is that the Avalanche’s best players showed up and it worked.
So it’s 3-2 in the series for the Stars, after the Avalanche’s win…
Prolongation
– Nice.
There was a Jared Bednar costume behind the Avs bench pic.twitter.com/qvXUz8ZHuQ
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 16, 2024
– Top scorers of the match :
– Two games tonight:
- Rangers vs Hurricanes (7pm)
- Oilers vs Canucks (10pm)