The idea of Carey Price retiring (officially) next summer is raised

Girgensons, Olofsson moving on from Buffalo https://t.co/OsQIzyLhw3
– The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 15, 2024
Carey Price’s eight-year, $10.5 million annual contract is well-deserved. Amply, in fact.
But now that he’s retired (unofficially), let’s just say it’s not looking good for the Habs. At least Kent Hughes is in a position to bury this amount on the LTIR for the entire season. Still, it’s a hefty contract, and I’m sure he’ll be counting the days until it expires.
Is it possible that he’d spit out that money?
It may seem like a futile idea. But it would pay off for the Habs and be inexpensive for Price. Detailshttps://t.co/s6u58ZZ9pK
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 15, 2024
Yes, it’s possible. Will he do it? We can afford to doubt it.
7.5 million (a significant amount) will be due, but…
But 5.5 of that $7.5 million is in bonuses, and bonuses are paid into the player’s account in September, not July. After this payment, he would have only $2 million left to claim. That’s not necessarily a lot for a multimillionaire like Price, but it’s still two million dollars… You can make a lot of outings with that kind of money.
One thing’s for sure, if the goaltender were to retire this summer, it would go a long way to helping Kent Hughes and Montreal in the off-season. But then again, I wouldn’t blame 31 for retiring from hockey after the 2025-2026 season and not a year before.
– He likes what he sees of the Habs. In fact, he reiterated his dream of playing with his childhood team.
David Perron, who is not a fan of “rebuilds that last 10-12 years”, takes a positive view of the Habs’ progress:
“The cake started to rise when Martin St-Louis arrived. It takes veterans to push the youngsters” -@DP_57
Live at de @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/6LwYITf1ON
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 16, 2024
Connor Ingram is the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy! #NHLAwards
The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. pic.twitter.com/fyYIHZPTyD
– NHL (@NHL) May 15, 2024
Michel Therrien says controversial referee decisions in the playoffs are more than infuriating for players and coaches. #LNHhttps://t.co/lXNVqBlZJR
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 15, 2024
Chris Tanev took a big hit from Ross Colton near end of Game 4 and stayed off the ice last 2 days.
Now he leaves the ice after his first shift tonight following this play… went to dressing room https://t.co/XjOxfcv1ln
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2024
– It’s never too late to make your dreams come true.
Figure skater wins international medal… at age 54.https://t.co/SMClAJulmI
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 15, 2024