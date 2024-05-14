Skip to content
News

Series highlights: Hurricanes still alive and kicking

 Auteur: ataylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Series highlights: Hurricanes still alive and kicking
Credit: Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Last night, two series continued in the NHL.

The Hurricanes faced elimination, while Colorado put themselves in trouble with a loss.

Here are the results:

Hurricanes refuse to die

The Rangers may have won the first three games of the series against the Hurricanes, but it’s far from over.

Carolina refuses to die; they’ve won the last two games.

Yesterday, the Canes won 4-1.

New York scored the first goal, but Jordan Staal quickly brought everyone back to square one with a superb strike.

Then, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the winning goal moments later.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi picked up his first point of the playoffs on the sequence.

So it’s game number six in Raleigh, Thursday, 7pm.

New York leads the series 3-2.

Avalanche on the brink of collapse

The second round had started well for the Avalanche, who miraculously won in overtime against the Stars.

But now, Colorado has lost the last three games and faces elimination on Wednesday.

The Avalanche taste their own medicine. We remember the first round against the Jets…

But hey. Yesterday, Dallas won by a score of 5-1.

In defeat, the Avalanche’s big guns were silenced, but on his return to action, Jonathan Drouin picked up an assist.

Wyatt Johnston, on the other hand, is excellent.

A star of the playoffs.

He could have collected a hat trick late in the game, but he decided to be generous.

Victory before personal stats.

In the 2024 series, Evgenii Dadonov is a major contributor to the team’s success, too.

The Russian scored again.

The Stars can put an end to this series on Wednesday at home, 8pm.

They lead the series 3-1.

Overtime

– By winning the next two games, Rod Brind’Amour’s troupe could become the fifth team in history to win a series they lost 0-3.

– The Hurricanes’ new threat.

– Multiple injuries in Dallas.

– Strong games for these six players.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– The Bruins may be the first team to be eliminated from the second round.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content