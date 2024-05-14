Series highlights: Hurricanes still alive and kicking

Don’t look now, but the @Canes skated to another win to stave off elimination. Will they become the 10th team in NHL history to force a #Game7 after falling behind 3-0? #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/zVx2Xn2sIs pic.twitter.com/WUD1VeeoMv – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 14, 2024

Hurricanes refuse to die

Last night, two series continued in the NHL.The Hurricanes faced elimination, while Colorado put themselves in trouble with a loss.Here are the results:

The Rangers may have won the first three games of the series against the Hurricanes, but it’s far from over.

Carolina refuses to die; they’ve won the last two games.

FINALLY a point for Jesperi Kotkaniemi pic.twitter.com/5fxPRPjrwv – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 14, 2024

Yesterday, the Canes won 4-1.New York scored the first goal, but Jordan Staal quickly brought everyone back to square one with a superb strike.Then, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the winning goal moments later.Jesperi Kotkaniemi picked up his first point of the playoffs on the sequence.

So it’s game number six in Raleigh, Thursday, 7pm.

Avalanche on the brink of collapse

New York leads the series 3-2.The second round had started well for the Avalanche, who miraculously won in overtime against the Stars.But now, Colorado has lost the last three games and faces elimination on Wednesday.

The Avalanche taste their own medicine. We remember the first round against the Jets…

But hey. Yesterday, Dallas won by a score of 5-1.

In defeat, the Avalanche’s big guns were silenced, but on his return to action, Jonathan Drouin picked up an assist.

Drouin salutes his return to action with an assist pic.twitter.com/nif26ILS36 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 14, 2024

Friendly reminder Wyatt Johnston is a star pic.twitter.com/CCF3dRVUYC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 14, 2024

#TeamGuy Wyatt gives up the hatty to get the for sure goal pic.twitter.com/G0wzwxz2ke – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 14, 2024

Wyatt Johnston, on the other hand, is excellent.A star of the playoffs.He could have collected a hat trick late in the game, but he decided to be generous.Victory before personal stats.

In the 2024 series, Evgenii Dadonov is a major contributor to the team’s success, too.

Evgenii Dadonov extends the lead for Dallas. : Sportsnet

: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/lvEH7jBnSP – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 14, 2024

Overtime

The Russian scored again.The Stars can put an end to this series on Wednesday at home, 8pm.They lead the series 3-1.

– By winning the next two games, Rod Brind’Amour’s troupe could become the fifth team in history to win a series they lost 0-3.

The @Canes won an elimination game in which they trailed in the third period for the fifth time in franchise history and forced Game 6 against the Rangers. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/zVx2Xn2sIs pic.twitter.com/BNJeKKDMA2 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 14, 2024

– The Hurricanes’ new threat.

Hurricanes’ Evgeny Kuznetsov has become Rangers’ new thorn https://t.co/xZXEjGnULp pic.twitter.com/knPJJaFgRt – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 14, 2024

– Multiple injuries in Dallas.

Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said he’d have more injury info tomorrow on Roope Hintz, Craig Smith and Chris Tanev – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 14, 2024

– Strong games for these six players.

– The Bruins may be the first team to be eliminated from the second round.