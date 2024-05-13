Beckett Sennecke could be picked fifth by the Habs, says Arpon Basu

Goals this postseason:
In fact, nothing is certain, apart from Macklin Celebrini, who will be drafted first overall, and the Montreal Canadiens’ desperate need for an attacking player.
One thing’s for sure: the Habs need to draft a forward from a crop of excellent defensemen.
And we also know that the Tricolore would like to bulk up on offense, but with the fifth overall pick, they’ll have to go over and above a very good defenseman. And there’s going to be plenty of that in the Flanelle lineup.
That’s what he says on the latest episode of The Basu and Godin Notebook podcast :
This Monday on The Notebook, @ArponBasu & @MAGodin make a quick stop in Ostrava for the World Championships before focusing on the Canadiens’ draft situation. Will this be another year where Montreal selects a late riser at #5?
If Lindstrom is available for the Habs to choose from, we can expect the Montreal club to select him. His big frame and style of play totally suit the team’s needs.
I have to tell you, I’m not as bothered about Iginla being picked there as I am about Sennecke moving up.
But Basu was keen to make it clear that it wouldn’t come as a surprise to him.
“People need to think about that possibility. It’s possible, especially if you look at the type of player the Habs like.” – Arpon Basu
What’s more, Basu was keen to add that the Habs have a history with late risers.
Juraj Slafkovsky wasn’t seen as the first overall pick, just as Reinbacher wasn’t seen as a top-5 prospect.
The same concern recurs among fans: you shouldn’t draft for your needs at the Habs rankings, you should draft the best player available.
