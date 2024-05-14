Opinion : Wyatt Johnston is the hottest player in the NHL right now

Wyatt Johnston Game 4 pic.twitter.com/RDQ92ljGYr
Dallas will have the opportunity to eliminate Colorado tomorrow…
The game will be played at the Stars’ home. It’s going to be tough for the Avalanche, especially with the distractions surrounding Valeri Nichushkin’s suspension.
But the team’s success since the start of the current playoffs must be attributed to Wyatt Johnston.
I remember writing an opinion piece during last year’s playoffs saying that Matthew Tkachuk was the best player in the world at the time.
Having said that, I’m not going to shout out loud and say that Wyatt Johnston is the best player in the world right now… But in my eyes, he’s clearly the hottest player in the NHL at the time of writing.
He was all over the ice… And Cale Makar looked like a novice on Johnston’s first goal:
It’s especially impressive when you consider that the kid is only 21 years old.
Today’s his birthday, by the way!
He doesn’t get his team in trouble even when taking risks, he’s excellent at puck retrieval, he produces offensively because he gets up in the big moments… And he’s Peter DeBoer’s most-used forward in the playoffs, which says a lot about his performance lately.
Because right now, he’s the most exciting player to watch in my opinion… Without necessarily being the best player on the planet.
What he’s accomplishing deserves attention, in any case.
In a gust
– A beautiful gesture.
Colton Parayko just made his new best friend. #MensWorlds @hockeycanada @StLouisBlues pic.twitter.com/CmjBKIvWOk
– This could be a good game.
Game 4 in Oil Country goes down tonight! @JeffMarek and @Mattymar89 preview tonight’s Canucks vs. Oilers matchup on the Line Change presented by @SIASport.
The Jeff Marek Show on @FAN590: https://t.co/DpXSnBR0C3 pic.twitter.com/PVScgSKuSV
– Good for the Jays.
Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are having trouble getting going. https://t.co/DFU3zky3l0
– Good.
LaLiga: Waiting for Mbappé, Real celebrate their 36th title in stylehttps://t.co/PtWzrfugYf
