Pavel Zacha wants the Bruins to go after the Panthers’ best

ITS A CONSPIRACY FOLKS Gary Bettman and the NHL are hiding the opposite angle of this video showing even more CLEAR AS DAY footage of Sam Bennett sucker punching Brad Marchand. They want the panthers to move on, not the Bruins

pic.twitter.com/7NqbQFUYh7 – Duane Steinel (@DuaneS39) May 12, 2024

In the last game between the Panthers and the Bruins, Brad Marchand was hit hard by Sam Bennett.He did not return to the game.Ouch!

Worse still: he won’t be in uniform tonight. Remember, Florida leads the series 2-1 and is in complete control.

It has to be said that the Bruins players didn’t avenge their captain, because, after game two where tempers flared, the NHL issued a warning to both teams.

Presumably, the league’s warnings don’t scare Pavel Zacha.

In an interview, he made no secret of the fact that he hopes he and his team will go after the opposition’s best players. A bit like the opposition, who went after Marchand.

“We need to go after their best players” – Zacha, adding fuel to the fire https://t.co/w15Jf0CJTj pic.twitter.com/MYwntbYDth – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 12, 2024

Without the 63, it will be very difficult to get back into the series. You can sense that the Panthers are much more talented and that Jeremy Swayman doesn’t scare them.

If not inferior in talent, Jim Montgomery’s team could start playing dirty, if Zacha’s words are anything to go by.

Now it’s up to the Panthers to be ready, and the referees to crack down.

In gusto

Game four will be played in a few minutes (6:30 p.m.) at TD Garden.

