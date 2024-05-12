Skip to content
Pavel Zacha wants the Bruins to go after the Panthers’ best

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In the last game between the Panthers and the Bruins, Brad Marchand was hit hard by Sam Bennett.

He did not return to the game.

Ouch!

Worse still: he won’t be in uniform tonight. Remember, Florida leads the series 2-1 and is in complete control.

It has to be said that the Bruins players didn’t avenge their captain, because, after game two where tempers flared, the NHL issued a warning to both teams.

Presumably, the league’s warnings don’t scare Pavel Zacha.

In an interview, he made no secret of the fact that he hopes he and his team will go after the opposition’s best players. A bit like the opposition, who went after Marchand.

Without the 63, it will be very difficult to get back into the series. You can sense that the Panthers are much more talented and that Jeremy Swayman doesn’t scare them.

If not inferior in talent, Jim Montgomery’s team could start playing dirty, if Zacha’s words are anything to go by.

Now it’s up to the Panthers to be ready, and the referees to crack down.

Game four will be played in a few minutes (6:30 p.m.) at TD Garden.

