Ivan Demidov, tailor-made for the Montreal market (according to his agent)

After the lottery, we’ll have a better idea of what’s in store for the Habs at the next draft.

And that’s just as well…

NHL Draft Lottery is at 6:30pm ET tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GL5Pol6HQ6 – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 6, 2024

Because the lottery is tomorrow!

That said, Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports) is doing a great job because he’s already talked to some of the top prospects in preparation for the draft.

He’s met a few guys, especially those who might interest the Habs in the next draft…

And today, the journalist published an excellent text in which we discover that he spoke to Ivan Demidov’s agent.

Dan Milstein (Demidov’s agent) wasn’t one to argue the contrary… But he did make it clear that his client has the mentality to evolve in a market like Montreal.

He describes him in the article as “the most talented prospect in the upcoming draft”… And he also describes him as a guy with a big personality :

He’d be an instant fan favorite. He has the personality to handle the pressure of a market like Montreal. And he understands what it means to play in a place like this. – Dan Milstein

“He has the personality to handle the pressure of a market like Montreal.” The Ivan Demidov clan has been extremely discreet this year. Very pleased to be able to bring you this exclusive interview with the skater’s agent, Dan Milstein.https://t.co/e0mieGelgr – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 6, 2024

For Demidov to land in Montreal, it’s going to take a minor miracle.

He’s seen by many, after all, as the logical second pick in the draft… And chances are he won’t be available again if things stay the same and the Habs talk at No. 5.

They’re confident they’ll be in a good position to draft a forward they love → https://t.co/0gcqWu5s3R – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 2, 2024

However, we know that the Habs like him a lot and that they could go up on the board to select him :

The draft – as we know – is far from an exact science.

It’s the perfect time to examine the lists of the various experts…

And there’s something that really turns me on when I look at Scott Wheeler’s (The Athletic) and Bob McKenzie’s (TSN ) lists: there are a lot of defensemen in the top-10.

The next crop promises to be very talented, and it’s different from other years because there are as many good forwards as there are good defensemen.

This will allow all the clubs to get their hands on what they need, but it also suggests that there will be a lot of transactions at the draft.

Some teams need a striker more than others, for example…. A bit like the Habs, who are lining up to draft a guy who can help the team in the long term offensively.

