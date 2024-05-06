Final details are still being worked on. Indications are Travis Green will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators.
Travis Green as Ottawa head coach: it's (almost) a done deal
We knew, however, that they were looking for a new coach for next season… And it’s done.
Green’s name has been circulating in the nation’s capital lately, as has Craig Berube’s.
That said, Green is a younger coach… And that fits in with the rest of the line-up, which is also young:
