Rumors

Travis Green as Ottawa head coach: it’s (almost) a done deal

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
The Senators fired DJ Smith in December and ended the season with Jacques Martin behind the bench.

We knew, however, that they were looking for a new coach for next season… And it’s done.

At least, everything points to Travis Green getting the chance to shine behind the bench in Ottawa.

Green’s name has been circulating in the nation’s capital lately, as has Craig Berube’s.

That said, Green is a younger coach… And that fits in with the rest of the line-up, which is also young:

More details to come…

