Series in brief: Patrick Roy and the Islanders are eliminated

 Auteur: dmiller
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, four teams were facing elimination.

Let’s see if these teams saw their seasons come to an end.

Here are the results and highlights:

Patrick Roy and the Islanders eliminated

When Patrick Roy was hired, the Islanders were going nowhere. When he arrived, they were slow to get going, but they did make the playoffs.

New York faced Carolina in the first round, but the Hurricanes were simply too good.

Victory in five games.

The final game of the series got off to a bad start for Roy and his troupe, as the home side were already leading 2-0 with less than five minutes played.

The New York team didn’t give up and twice came from behind.

But in the third period, the opposing attack was too dominant.

Two quick goals were enough for the Islanders.

Final score: 6-3.

The Canes will face the Rangers in the second round.

Leafs still alive

Another team we’d been following very closely was on the brink of collapse: the Leafs.

Without Auston Matthews, the Torontonians won in overtime thanks to Matthew Knies.

Toronto returns home and will want to force a final game in Boston.

Will Auston Matthews be able to return to action? Let’s just say the Leafs wouldn’t say no to the return of the 2023-2024 season’s top scorer.

The Bruins now lead the series 3-2, with the next game scheduled for Thursday night at 8pm. It will be the only game presented that day.

The Avalanche is the first Western team to pass

Canadiens fans, this news will make you smile. Yes, a Canadian team has been eliminated, but it’s the Jets.

Do I really need to remind you why this early elimination is important for the Habs’ future? #FirstRoundPick

After a nice 7-6 win to start the playoffs, Winnipeg lost the next four games. Colorado thus became the first team to advance to the next round in the West.

Connor Hellebuyck is undoubtedly the goalie who will win the Vézina for the 2023-2024 season.

It’s a good thing the spring tournament doesn’t count toward the individual trophy bid, since he and his defense have allowed at least five goals in every game of the series.

It takes a good defense to win in the playoffs…

Colorado will face the winner of the Stars-Golden Knights series. This series is tied 2-2.

The Preds aren’t dead

The first Canadian team to advance to the second round yesterday was the Canucks.

Vancouver led the series 3-1 and were at home to finish in five.

However, the Preds didn’t sit on their laurels and won a defensive game by a score of 2-1.

Quebec’s Alexandre Carrier scored the winning goal in the third period.

Juuse Saros kept his team in the game.

A great save from Brock Boeser.

Both teams return to action on Friday in the Country City.

Vancouver leads the series 3-2.

Overtime

– Turnaround.

– Solid.

– A victory for Mikko Rantanen.

– Strong games for Rantanen and Seth Jarvis.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two Western series continue tonight.

(Credit: Google)

