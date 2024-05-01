Series in brief: Patrick Roy and the Islanders are eliminated

The @Canes and @Avalanche punched their tickets into the Second Round, while the @MapleLeafs and @PredsNHL each picked up 2-1 wins to force Game 6s back at home.#NHLStats: https://t.co/vn8OQ5wELJ pic.twitter.com/r4PaYS26LG
Let’s see if these teams saw their seasons come to an end.
TWO-NOTHING CANES IN THE EARLY FIRST pic.twitter.com/7HUqkrm8Ra
The New York team didn’t give up and twice came from behind.
JACK DRURY WITH THE GO AHEAD GOAL. CANES UP 4-3
(: @BR_OpenIce)
STEFAN NOESEN POTS THE CANES SECOND GOAL IN AN 8 SECOND SPAN
(: @BR_OpenIce)
Another team we’d been following very closely was on the brink of collapse: the Leafs.
MATTHEW KNIES IS THE OT HERO!
The Leafs and Bruins are headed to Game 6.
via @BR_OpenIce
Will Auston Matthews be able to return to action? Let’s just say the Leafs wouldn’t say no to the return of the 2023-2024 season’s top scorer.
Canadiens fans, this news will make you smile. Yes, a Canadian team has been eliminated, but it’s the Jets.
Do I really need to remind you why this early elimination is important for the Habs’ future? #FirstRoundPick
The @Avalanche became the first Western Conference team to advance to the Second Round of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats: https://t.co/vn8OQ5wELJ pic.twitter.com/gfPTozo7kl
Connor Hellebuyck is undoubtedly the goalie who will win the Vézina for the 2023-2024 season.
It’s a good thing the spring tournament doesn’t count toward the individual trophy bid, since he and his defense have allowed at least five goals in every game of the series.
Jets are the first team in NHL history to allow 5+ goals in each of their first 5 games to begin a postseason
It takes a good defense to win in the playoffs…
The Preds aren’t dead
However, the Preds didn’t sit on their laurels and won a defensive game by a score of 2-1.
Quebec’s Alexandre Carrier scored the winning goal in the third period.
Carrier!!! pic.twitter.com/sxtW2qMuKP
Juuse Saros comes up huge.
Catch the remainder of Game 5 live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+
Overtime
– Turnaround.
Hold the phone! Jets lead series 3-2! pic.twitter.com/wYYzCIt9la
– Solid.
WOLL KEEPS IT ALIVE FOR THE LEAFS!
via @BR_OpenIce
– A victory for Mikko Rantanen.
WHAT A GAME
Mikko Rantanen puts the Avs back on top in the 3rd.
via @BR_OpenIce
– Strong games for Rantanen and Seth Jarvis.
– Two Western series continue tonight.