Series in brief: Patrick Roy and the Islanders are eliminated

Last night, four teams were facing elimination.

Let’s see if these teams saw their seasons come to an end.

The @Canes and @Avalanche punched their tickets into the Second Round, while the @MapleLeafs and @PredsNHL each picked up 2-1 wins to force Game 6s back at home.#NHLStats: https://t.co/vn8OQ5wELJ pic.twitter.com/r4PaYS26LG – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2024

TWO-NOTHING CANES IN THE EARLY FIRST pic.twitter.com/7HUqkrm8Ra – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2024

Here are the results and highlights:When Patrick Roy was hired, the Islanders were going nowhere. When he arrived, they were slow to get going, but they did make the playoffs.New York faced Carolina in the first round, but the Hurricanes were simply too good.Victory in five games.The final game of the series got off to a bad start for Roy and his troupe, as the home side were already leading 2-0 with less than five minutes played.

The New York team didn’t give up and twice came from behind.

JACK DRURY WITH THE GO AHEAD GOAL. CANES UP 4-3 ( : @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/fgWjTygNhp – BarDown (@BarDown) May 1, 2024

STEFAN NOESEN POTS THE CANES SECOND GOAL IN AN 8 SECOND SPAN ( : @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/pugnzlpn49 – BarDown (@BarDown) May 1, 2024

Leafs still alive

But in the third period, the opposing attack was too dominant.Two quick goals were enough for the Islanders.Final score: 6-3.The Canes will face the Rangers in the second round.

Another team we’d been following very closely was on the brink of collapse: the Leafs.

MATTHEW KNIES IS THE OT HERO! The Leafs and Bruins are headed to Game 6. via @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/xsvvH62OvQ – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 1, 2024

Without Auston Matthews, the Torontonians won in overtime thanks to Matthew Knies.Toronto returns home and will want to force a final game in Boston.

Will Auston Matthews be able to return to action? Let’s just say the Leafs wouldn’t say no to the return of the 2023-2024 season’s top scorer.

The Avalanche is the first Western team to pass

The Bruins now lead the series 3-2, with the next game scheduled for Thursday night at 8pm. It will be the only game presented that day.

Canadiens fans, this news will make you smile. Yes, a Canadian team has been eliminated, but it’s the Jets.

Do I really need to remind you why this early elimination is important for the Habs’ future? #FirstRoundPick

The @Avalanche became the first Western Conference team to advance to the Second Round of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats: https://t.co/vn8OQ5wELJ pic.twitter.com/gfPTozo7kl – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2024

After a nice 7-6 win to start the playoffs, Winnipeg lost the next four games. Colorado thus became the first team to advance to the next round in the West.

Connor Hellebuyck is undoubtedly the goalie who will win the Vézina for the 2023-2024 season.

It’s a good thing the spring tournament doesn’t count toward the individual trophy bid, since he and his defense have allowed at least five goals in every game of the series.

Jets are the first team in NHL history to allow 5+ goals in each of their first 5 games to begin a postseason – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 1, 2024

It takes a good defense to win in the playoffs…

Colorado will face the winner of the Stars-Golden Knights series. This series is tied 2-2.

The Preds aren’t dead

The first Canadian team to advance to the second round yesterday was the Canucks.Vancouver led the series 3-1 and were at home to finish in five.

However, the Preds didn’t sit on their laurels and won a defensive game by a score of 2-1.

Quebec’s Alexandre Carrier scored the winning goal in the third period.

Juuse Saros comes up huge. Catch the remainder of Game 5 live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/LnM4LYQ7Y1 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024

Overtime

Juuse Saros kept his team in the game.A great save from Brock Boeser.Both teams return to action on Friday in the Country City.Vancouver leads the series 3-2.

