Absence of Auston Matthews: Elliotte Friedman no longer believes it’s illness-related

A few minutes before game five between the Leafs and Bruins, we learned that Auston Matthews would not be playing.

This is big news, given that he scored 69 goals in the regular season, and it’s do or die for Toronto.

As Elliotte Friedman understands the situation, it’s not just the illness that’s bothering him.

“I don’t believe that this is the illness anymore.” @FriedgeHNIC and the panel discuss Auston Matthews’ absence from Game 5. pic.twitter.com/ebXsVtEyyy – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

And Kevin Bieksa made a good point: if he was bothered by a virus, he wouldn’t be skating with the team (he skated a few minutes this morning) and wouldn’t be in the team entourage.

Friedman says his injury or other ailment won’t be revealed until after Toronto’s playoff run, but that his absence isn’t just sick-related. In any case, we’ve been wondering since yesterday whether he’ll take part in the Boston game.

To be continued.

One thing’s for sure, we thought the Maple Leafs would give the Bruins a run for their money, but so far, it’s been a one-way series. William Nylander missed the first few games of the series, and now 34 has to forfeit as well.

Yes, it’s bad.

