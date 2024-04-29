Skip to content
Avalanche honours Nordiques, even in playoffs

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In the playoffs, any means is good for motivation.

We often see clubs counting the remaining victories to lift the Stanley Cup after a game, a tradition that has taken root in many NHL dressing rooms.

Such is the case in Colorado this year.

The Avalanche have decided to adopt the tradition, and they’re doing it in a big way.

Every time the team wins a game, a fleur-de-lis is installed on the arm of a jersey found in the locker room…

And it’s a nice touch, because the fleur-de-lis represents the Quebec Nordiques.

Clearly, the organization’s history has never been forgotten there:

It’s special… And it’s sure to please Nordiques fans.

Especially since there are a few Quebecers playing in the Avalanche’s burgundy uniform!

The players in Colorado want to go all-in this season, as you can see in the photo above.

That said, the guys look motivated because for the past three games, the Avalanche seem to be unstoppable on the ice.

The Avalanche’s big guns have woken up at the right time, and yesterday it was Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin who led the charge in the club’s 5-1 victory.

It’s also easy to root for the Denver team because you know its history… And it would be cool, at the end of the playoffs, to see 16 fleurs-de-lis on the sweater used by the Avalanche.

It would be different, anyway.

– With the dismissal of Dave Hakstol, Martin St-Louis is the 7th longest-serving coach with his club.

