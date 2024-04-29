Avalanche honours Nordiques, even in playoffs

In the playoffs, any means is good for motivation.We often see clubs counting the remaining victories to lift the Stanley Cup after a game, a tradition that has taken root in many NHL dressing rooms.Such is the case in Colorado this year.

The Avalanche have decided to adopt the tradition, and they’re doing it in a big way.

Every time the team wins a game, a fleur-de-lis is installed on the arm of a jersey found in the locker room…

And it’s a nice touch, because the fleur-de-lis represents the Quebec Nordiques.

Clearly, the organization’s history has never been forgotten there:

It’s special… And it’s sure to please Nordiques fans.

Especially since there are a few Quebecers playing in the Avalanche’s burgundy uniform!

The players in Colorado want to go all-in this season, as you can see in the photo above.That said, the guys look motivated because for the past three games, the Avalanche seem to be unstoppable on the ice.

The Avalanche’s big guns have woken up at the right time, and yesterday it was Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin who led the charge in the club’s 5-1 victory.

It’s also easy to root for the Denver team because you know its history… And it would be cool, at the end of the playoffs, to see 16 fleurs-de-lis on the sweater used by the Avalanche.

In a gust

It would be different, anyway.

– With the dismissal of Dave Hakstol, Martin St-Louis is the 7th longest-serving coach with his club.

16th team in 12 months to make a change behind the bench Martin St-Louis is now the team’s 7th longest-serving head coach

(Cooper, Sullivan, Keefe, Tourigny, Bednar and Brind’amour) https://t.co/p4LGJCXmO7 – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 29, 2024

–

A chat about the playoffs and Gretzky’s record with @MaximeTruman. “Ovechkin, we’ll see at the photo finish. “M. Truman “The Leafs are a pitiful team.” M. Truman#makeyourownopinion #NHL #NHLPlayoffs https://t.co/UuIrAQ3XLE – CHOI 98,1 Radio X (@CHOIRadioX) April 29, 2024

– Voilà!

The key to a successful NHL playoff team isn’t to surround your stars with grit. It is to have stars who play with grit. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 29, 2024

– It’s got to be special.

“It gives extra motivation to keep working.“https://t.co/w8QtEK1CLK – Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) April 29, 2024

– Whew. It’s going to be tough…

Which team do you think has the best chance of coming back from 1-3? pic.twitter.com/fR8YI3kUg7 – RDS (@RDSca) April 29, 2024

– It’s part of the game.

It’s personal between Predators’ Luke Schenn and Canucks’ Tyler Myers. “We’ve become good friends here throughout our careers. It’s always weird facing him, but we both know what’s at stake this time of year and we’re kind of putting that aside for now.”

https://t.co/V7ZVciflCI – Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) April 29, 2024

– Let’s see!