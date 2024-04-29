Kraken fires its coach

Over the past year or so, coaches have been fired left and right in the NHL.Today is no exception.The Kraken had a disappointing season after taking part in the spring dance last year, and now Dave Hakstol is paying the price.

At least, that’s what Chris Johnston reported on X / Twitter.

Assistant coach Paul McFarland is also out in Seattle. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 29, 2024

His assistant coach Paul McFarland has also been fired.

It’s surprising because Dave Hakstol was able to take the club to the playoffs in the Kraken’s second year of existence.

That said, the club’s best players underperformed last season, and unfortunately, it’s the coach who takes the fall.

After all, that’s the new NHL mentality.

More details to come…