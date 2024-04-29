Kraken fires its coach

Assistant coach Paul McFarland is also out in Seattle.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 29, 2024
Kraken fires its coachAuteur: ataylor
At least, that’s what Chris Johnston reported on X / Twitter.
It’s surprising because Dave Hakstol was able to take the club to the playoffs in the Kraken’s second year of existence.
That said, the club’s best players underperformed last season, and unfortunately, it’s the coach who takes the fall.
After all, that’s the new NHL mentality.
More details to come…