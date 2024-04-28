Series preview: Maple Leafs on the brink of collapse

We just had 12 hours of #StanleyCup Playoffs hockey.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3GyAl55rVP pic.twitter.com/qQa6uEgU5v
Series preview: Maple Leafs on the brink of collapseAuteur: mjohnson
Here are the highlights of the day’s games.
They didn’t show up.
It’s become a classic at this point.
Having watched each of the series, as well as at least one home game of each playoff team, I can say with confidence that the worst atmosphere is clearly Toronto’s so far.
It’s extremely quiet, and let’s just say the Leafs players aren’t doing anything to help the situation.
The fans even started booing their own team (in the playoffs, mind you) after the Bruins’ third goal, scored by David Pastrnak at the very end of the second period.
“THE LEAFS ARE SHAKING ON THE BRANCHES!!!”
I’d like to note the excellent analysis on the goal by Bruins game describer Jack Edwards, who says verbatim that the leaves (Leafs) are shaking on the branches.
So the fans booed their team back to the locker room at a time when they needed their fans the most… not loud, let’s say, but understandably frustrated.
Note that the Bruins’ first two goals were scored by former Leafs forward James Van Riemsdyk, on a terrible turnover by Ryan Reaves, and by Brad Marchand, who is now the Bruins’ leading playoff scorer ahead of Cam Neely, who had scored 55 career playoff goals with the Bruins.
And don’t worry, I’m not done with them yet – I’ll come back to their game in detail in another text.
Patrick Roy’s Islanders have no room for error, and they understood it yesterday, winning 3-2 in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes.
It wasn’t easy, but the Islanders avoided a home sweep yesterday, thanks in large part to Mattew Barzal, who scored two goals, including the overtime winner.
THIS SERIES WILL CONTINUE!
Patrick Roy was very happy on the players’ bench, and after the game, he seemed to have a new lease on life.
Here’s another team facing elimination yesterday, when they absolutely had to win to stay alive.
