Shaquille O’Neal imitates (funnily enough) Zach Hyman

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In the NHL, to have a competitive team, you need several types of players.

Obviously, you need natural talent to bring the offense, but you also need defensive players and other physical players who position themselves in front of the net to collect rebounds.

Every scoring opportunity is very important in the playoffs.

If there’s one player who has mastered the art of scoring in the slot this season, it’s Zach Hyman.

Hyman has scored 54 goals this season, and we know he gets most of them in the slot.

This image shows where his first 50 goals of the season were scored.

36 of them were scored in the slot.

Incredible.

On the set of TNT, a bouquet of pay-per-view sports channels, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was a guest, and he took the opportunity to do a humorous imitation of Zach Hyman’s work.

Honestly, I strongly suggest you watch the whole clip, it’ll put a smile on your face for sure.

Henrik Lundqvist and Paul Bissonnette, among others, were also on set with O’Neal, while the King acted as goalie and Shaq blocked Lundqvist’s view.

This clip is easily one of the most comical moments in the NHL this season.

Decidedly, if O’Neal were a hockey player, he would have been one of the best, if not the best in the slot, assuming he was agile on skates.

You can see that Henrik Lundqvist had trouble seeing in front of him when the 7-foot-1, 300-pound behemoth stepped in front of the net during his impersonation.

There would be an eclipse in front of the opposing goal every time Shaq was in front of the net.

So much for the elegance of the former Los Angeles Lakers player, but one thing’s for sure: the swag was there.

