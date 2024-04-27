I think once this season is over I’m going to make a poster of Zach Hyman’s goal locations, frame it & hang it in my house pic.twitter.com/Wbg8uo0bN8
– Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 25, 2024
Shaquille O'Neal imitates (funnily enough) Zach Hyman
If there’s one player who has mastered the art of scoring in the slot this season, it’s Zach Hyman.
On the set of TNT, a bouquet of pay-per-view sports channels, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was a guest, and he took the opportunity to do a humorous imitation of Zach Hyman’s work.
Honestly, I strongly suggest you watch the whole clip, it’ll put a smile on your face for sure.
WHO BETTER FOR A NET-FRONT DEMO THAN THE ONE-AND-ONLY @SHAQ HYMAN pic.twitter.com/UsldSdRjcp
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2024
Henrik Lundqvist and Paul Bissonnette, among others, were also on set with O’Neal, while the King acted as goalie and Shaq blocked Lundqvist’s view.
Decidedly, if O’Neal were a hockey player, he would have been one of the best, if not the best in the slot, assuming he was agile on skates.
So much for the elegance of the former Los Angeles Lakers player, but one thing’s for sure: the swag was there.
