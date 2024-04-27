Kuwait withdrew after a period against Uzbekistan

The Islanders win 3-2 and are still alive.
Second overtime goal from Barzal and it’s game #5 Tuesday in Raleigh.
– Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) April 27, 2024
Lately, we’ve received confirmation that Kuwait, a tiny country in Western Asia, really isn’t very good at hockey.
Kuwait has forfeited the game after one period. https://t.co/KqV8xF5p6z pic.twitter.com/2EUj8NJn29
– Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) April 27, 2024
Sure, at this level you have to finish the game, but when you get completely dominated like that, it’s pretty demoralizing.
There’s literally no point in continuing to play, except to destroy the dominated team even more.
I wouldn’t just be surprised, I’d be outraged to see them again after the thaws they’ve suffered.
– Matthew Barzal saves the Islanders from elimination in the second overtime period.
The death of a great describer and the mutation of sports description https://t.co/vzkGoye5Px
– Martin Leclerc (@MLeclerc_Hockey) April 27, 2024
– This will be Corey Perry’s 200th playoff game.
Corey Perry is still looking for his first point in the series between the #Oilers and the #Kings. But it’s much more for what he’s gained in his 199 playoff games than for his points that his teammates are counting on him https://t.co/f6QvAGIzJm
– Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) April 27, 2024
– The Quebecer is on a quest
Jonathan Marchessault has scored in two straight games to help the @GoldenKnights take a 2-0 series lead. Will he score again in Game 3? #NHLStats #StanleyCup
: 10:30 p.m. ET on @TBSNetwork, @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/UA8T25aSDO
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2024
– Very nice gesture.
– The Quebecer is having a field day at the three-point line.
Luguentz Dort is ON FIRE from the perimeter pic.twitter.com/OFHV13POhe
– AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) April 27, 2024