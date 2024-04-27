Skip to content
Kuwait withdrew after a period against Uzbekistan

 Auteur: jwilliams
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Lately, we’ve received confirmation that Kuwait, a tiny country in Western Asia, really isn’t very good at hockey.

The 57-0 scoreline was achieved by Thailand earlier this week at the IIHF Asia-Oceania World Championship.

Kuwait played another game in this tournament, this time against Uzbekistan.

Once again, the Kuwaitis were simply no match for the Central Asian country.

After just one period, it was already 17-0 in favor of the Uzbeks, and that was the last straw.

Kuwait decided to abandon the match after the first period of play.

Incredible.

Being a player from Kuwait, I would have had the same idea.

Sure, at this level you have to finish the game, but when you get completely dominated like that, it’s pretty demoralizing.

There’s literally no point in continuing to play, except to destroy the dominated team even more.

At this point, it was the right thing to do.

In just 10 periods of play in this Under-18 tournament, Kuwait was downgraded in goals for and against.

They allowed 116 goals, while scoring three goals in their first two games of the tournament.

Personally, it would be very surprising to see Kuwait in a tournament like this again in the next few years.

I wouldn’t just be surprised, I’d be outraged to see them again after the thaws they’ve suffered.

Here are the Group A standings as of Saturday evening:

(Credit: IIHF)
And here are the standings for Group B :

(Credit: IIHF)
Thailand and Mongolia are in a class of their own.

No goals allowed by the Thais in three games, while scoring 113 goals.

In three games, mind you.

Their fourth match of this preliminary round is tomorrow, Sunday, against Uzbekistan.

Mongolia, for their part, have allowed four goals and scored 78 times in three games.

They will complete their preliminary round tomorrow against the United Arab Emirates.

Barring a surprise, Mongolia and Thailand should meet again in the grand final.

