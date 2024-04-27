Mikhail Sergachev on the ice: Tampa Bay goes for broke

The Tampa Bay Lightning are trailing by three games in their first-round series against the Panthers. Julien BriseBois’ club must win four games in a row to stay alive.

Mikhail Sergachev is on the ice for warmups in Tampa He fractured his tibia and fibula on February 7th. ( : @Gabby_Shirley_) pic.twitter.com/lt0TiTXkFK – TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 27, 2024

Small order, eh?The Lightning are going all out, sending Mikhail Sergachev to the rink. He was present during the warm-up period in Tampa Bay.

It’s worth remembering that, less than three months ago, the main player suffered fractures to the tibia and fibula of his left leg. We didn’t expect to see him back so soon.

A return to the ice. pic.twitter.com/BsOIu9zSgM – x – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 27, 2024

But here he is.

If the Lightning were leading 3-9, you’d think they’d have been a little more patient with their defenseman. That said, under the circumstances, the club has nothing to lose, we agree.

However, we can only hope that Sergachev, who was discouraged at the time of his injury, won’t be overused. After all, if he were to make his injury worse, it wouldn’t be any better.

The club would end up with five defenders… and he’d be in even more pain.

It remains to be seen whether this will make the difference for Tampa Bay, who have no room for error. The stakes are high, as this may also be Steven Stamkos’ last game in Tampa Bay.

Extension

Even if the Lightning of 2021 won the Cup by maximizing the long-term injured list with Nikita Kucherov. However, in 2024, it’s not the same situation.

It’s more of a miracle.