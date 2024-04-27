“We’re limited offensively” – Spencer Carbery, Capitals head coach

The National Hockey League playoffs are always a great spectacle, especially in the first round, when there are eight series to watch.

Once again this year, the show is on the road, but there are far more one-way series than we’ve been used to in recent years.

In fact, especially in the Eastern Conference, there seem to be big gaps between the competing teams in three of the four series.

To see three out of four series come to within a game of each other, when only three games have been played, is a rare enough situation, and proves that we shouldn’t be adding more teams to the playoffs.

The world that wants to increase the number of teams in the playoffs hasn’t watched the Capitals play. – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) April 27, 2024

When you simply look at the Washington Capitals, who now find themselves up against the wall after yesterday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, you realize that they have no real business being in the playoffs.

Their -37 regular-season differential was pretty indicative of what was going to happen in the playoffs, let’s say.

I can’t remember the last time I heard a coach refer to his own team as “limited offensively” not just once, but several times like Carbery does here. https://t.co/SZ6lXBr40h – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 27, 2024

The Caps lack talent and depth, even in the eyes of the head coach himself.Indeed, Spencer Carbery was quick to point out last night that his team was limited offensively.In front of the media after the game, the rookie head coach stated several times that his team was limited offensively.

It’s not the kind of comment you hear every day from a head coach about his own team.

As Arpon Basu says, I can’t remember the last time a coach openly explained that his team was limited offensively.

And yet, many coaches would share such comments, especially when you look at the performance of a team like Patrick Roy’s New York Islanders.

In short, Carbery, who is making his debut at the helm of an NHL team, isn’t shy about being honest and telling it like it is.

As a rookie coach, it’s a pretty big deal to criticize a legend like Ovechkin, who’s also the captain of your team.

In short, Carbery is making a name for himself across the NHL for his very honest and open comments.

Whether he’s making a name for himself for the right or wrong reasons remains to be seen.

His team is behind 3-0 in the series, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s on vacation.

In a gust

Will he be back next year?

– A true playoff player.

I wrote on Lehkonen’s ability to have big contributions in the Stanley Cup Playoffs: https://t.co/lDnpHEY86E – Tracey Myers (@Tramyers_NHL) April 27, 2024

– The World Under-18 Championship should be played between three countries.

There is always a chance of an upset but the U18 is looking like a three-team race between Canada, USA and Finland. The Swedes, Czechs and Slovaks aren’t overly strong. It is a fairly weak draft crop in Europe this year. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 27, 2024

– Reminder: to be continued.

LPHF Montréal | Playoffs at Place Bell https://t.co/ZGHom4HWdW – Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) April 27, 2024

– There will be a decisive game between the Toronto Marlies and the Belleville Senators.

– Ohtani was in Toronto last night to face the Blue Jays.