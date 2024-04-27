Series wrap-up: Avalanche and Oilers win with six goals apiece

Artturi Lehkonen tucks home Mittelstadt’s great pass, pushing the Avalanche lead to 2! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/IRpsuAqSE8
And let’s just say it took a while for the Avalanche to fire up their fans.
Indeed, after two periods, it was 2-1 to the Jets, and you could feel the crowd getting restless, especially after seeing the Jets’ first goal, Tyler Toffoli’s, on a shot that Alexander Georgiev had to stop.
Tyler Toffoli makes it a tie game! pic.twitter.com/28i3lAxxP7
Nichushkin gives the Avalanche the lead! pic.twitter.com/oYzc0Jmnc0
And for the occasion, let’s just say that the Oilers weren’t very kind to the Kings fans, as they gave them virtually no chance to celebrate.
Edmonton’s big guns had a lot of fun against the Kings.
Road goal No. 20 in just his 26th #StanleyCup Playoffs game!
: @NHL_on_TNT (TBS) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 https://t.co/iLmDRHldak pic.twitter.com/oPSEDM436Q
In case you were wondering Zach Hyman has now scored SIX goals in three playoff games pic.twitter.com/7zkZSf4O95
Englund with a BIG hit on Evander Kane and ALL HELL breaks loose pic.twitter.com/UqwbyXQX98
Three Oilers players (McDavid with 9, Draisaitl with 7 and Hyman with 7) now sit atop the NHL playoff scoring charts.
In the only series of the evening that wasn’t tied before Game #3, the Rangers were expected to be too strong for the Capitals.
KREIDER GETS IT RIGHT BACK FOR THE RANGERS JUST 34 SECONDS LATER pic.twitter.com/TE5evr55so
Trocheck doubles the Rangers lead on the man advantage! pic.twitter.com/RObopb8KCD
Ovechkin makes the save on Igor Shesterkin’s shot!
Yes, you read that right! pic.twitter.com/ImuYdAevuY
Matt Rempe refuses to give Tom Wilson a dance pic.twitter.com/N1XtUeoAXW
Note that Michael McCaron, the Habs alumnus, tried to injure the Canucks’ goalie, who is already the team’s second goalie. Imagine if that had hurt DeSmith… What a scumbag move by McCaron.
Absolute scumbag play from McCarron. Canucks already down a goalie and here he just runs right into DeSmith pic.twitter.com/ucvqaTraz6
J.T. Miller welcoming everyone to the snipe show. pic.twitter.com/IJ7EQvvJBy
Brock Boeser doubled the Canucks’ lead in the second period, and Luke Evangelista gave Preds fans hope late in the third.
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s complete results.
The @NYRangers moved one win away from the Second Round, while the @Canucks, @Avalanche and @EdmontonOilers each took a 2-1 series lead. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/GPxODkEctI pic.twitter.com/btGrb1TV2v
